OPPO Find X7 Ultra Gets Support for 5.5G Connectivity

5.5G is 5G advanced, meaning it is a notch above the regular 5G you have experienced. Some reports suggest that it is a 10-fold improvement over the regular 5G. 

OPPO, a major Chinese smartphone maker, has just enabled support for 5.5G connectivity for its flagship device, OPPO Find X7 Ultra. The latest software update is called - PHY110_14.0.1.512/CN01. For the unaware, 5.5G is also called 5G-Advanced. It is a timely rollout of the service, as China Mobile, a major Chinese telecom operator, rolled out the 5G-A (5.5G) network on March 28, 2024. After updating their device to the latest software version, Find X7 Ultra users will be able to enjoy the 5.5G network services if they are under the appropriate network coverage.




It is worth noting that the Find X7 series from OPPO is the first smartphone series to support this tech across all models. OPPO also released the Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communication edition. With that device, users will be able to make two-way satellite calls. It is something that you can't do with the iPhone's satellite feature yet.

Let's take a look at what 5.5G means for the Find X7 Ultra.

How 5.5G Will Enhance Network Experience for Consumers?

5.5G is 5G advanced, meaning it is a notch above the regular 5G you have experienced. Some reports suggest that it is a 10-fold improvement over the regular 5G.

5.5G has been able to achieve 10 Gbps download speeds, ultra-low latency in the millisecond range, and support for several IoT devices. So whether it is gaming or streaming or downloading super heavy files, with 5.5G, the experience will be even better. The Find X7 Ultra users can experience 5.5G on their devices.

It will be interesting to see if other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) will also soon bring this support for their devices via software. Currently, the 5.5G rollout is still at a nascent stage, but very soon, it will spread across China.

