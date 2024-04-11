Videotron to Install 37 New Cell Towers in Outlying Regions of Quebec



Canadian wireless service provider Videotron is planning to build at least 37 new mobile towers in Quebec, specifically in Abitibi-Temiscamingue and the Laurentians. The move comes as part of a partnership with the government of Quebec aimed at improving mobile coverage and boosting economic development in the regions. Videotron announced on Wednesday that this initiative will help improve wireless coverage in outlying regions of Quebec.

Bridging Connectivity Gaps

"On the heels of the success of Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed, in which we connected over 37,000 Quebec households to Videotron's high-speed Internet network, we are proud to have been selected to be part of the Quebec government's new initiative to improve wireless coverage in outlying regions," said Quebecor. "Access to a quality mobile network is crucial to support economic development and ensure the safety of Quebecers."

Videotron said the Quebec government's support under this agreement will enable it to offer its customers even more comprehensive wireless coverage, particularly in Abitibi-Temiscamingue, where the telco has been investing since its arrival in 2019.

Investments

Videotron will determine the exact location of the new mobile infrastructure by the end of summer 2024. The company noted that since 2008, it has invested over CAD 4 billion in the rollout of a wireless network to provide its customers with mobile telephony services.

Acquisition and Expansion

On April 3, 2023, Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile, creating the fourth-largest wireless service provider in Canada. As of December 31, 2023, Videotron and Freedom together had 3,764,900 wireless mobile subscribers.