Top Fantasy Web Series Available on Netflix for Streaming You Into a New World

A fantasy web series is a type of online series that typically involves elements of magic, supernatural creatures, and imaginary worlds. Fantasy web series is a popular genre of entertainment that has gained a lot of traction in recent years, with many streaming OTT services offering a wide range of fantasy shows to cater to their audiences.

Fantasy entertainment is helpful when one wants to disconnect from reality. The fantasy genre transports its readers to fantastical settings while holding their interest in current storylines. Magic is a key component of the material in this area, setting it apart from other genres.

With these top fantasy web series on Netflix, you can enter a different universe while watching.

Wednesday

A girl named Wednesday Addams is the subject of the fantasy drama series Wednesday. Wednesday is a shy youngster who recently enrolled at Nevermore Academy. The narrative then shifts to her new life at the Academy and a still-unsolved mystery. Christiana Ricci, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and Jenna Ortega are notable actors appearing on Wednesday. The web series hooks everyone with its dark humour, which is highly beloved by viewers.

Alchemy of Souls

A powerful sorceress named Naksu transforms her soul into a blind girl to avoid death in this fantasy tale set in the nation of Daeho. Naksu, who is now inhabiting the body of the blind girl, meets Jang Uk and decides to work with him to alter his fate. The Hong sisters are the writers of the online series, which has two seasons. Lee Jae-Wook, Jung So-min, Go Yoon-Jung, and other actors make up the major cast. One's breath will be taken away by the fantasy drama's amazing scenes.

The Witcher

Lauren Schmidt is the author of the fantasy drama series The Witcher. The tale's protagonists are Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirilla. The three protagonists are brought together by fate, and they now have to figure out how to survive in a harsh world. There are important roles for Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. Andrzej Sapkowski's book served as the inspiration for the TV show.

Warrior Nun

The story of a young woman named Ava Silva, who awakens in a mortuary to learn she has magical talents, is followed in the movie Warrior Nun. She eventually joins an ancient order of Warrior Nuns as a result of her revelation, and they are tasked with battling demons on Earth. Alba Baptista portrays Ava Silva. Author Simon Barry is the creator of the fantasy drama series. The audience will enjoy watching this fantasy drama on Netflix, focusing on women.

Sweet Tooth

A young boy named Gus, who is half human and half deer, serves as the story's focal point. With the aid of a guardian figure, the endearing Gus embarks on a quest to survive in the post-apocalyptic world and discover more about his father. A second season of the fantasy program will be released in 2023. Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Stefania LaVie, and more actors are featured in the web series.

Lucifer

After leaving his reign in Hell, the first fallen angel, Lucifer, settles in Los Angeles. However, when a murder occurs in front of his bar, Lucifer's single-minded focus on having fun quickly shifts. Chloe, a detective he meets, intrigues Lucifer more than anyone else. He soon goes on investigations with Chloe into homicides. The major cast includes Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and others.