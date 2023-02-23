Google Pixel 6a for Rs 29499, One of the Best Deals in India Right Now

Google Pixel 6a is currently retailing at a very low price on Flipkart India. It is starting at just Rs 29,499 for the 128GB variant. On top of that, users can also get a Rs 1000 discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Since it is the platform of Flipkart, there's also a 5% cashback on the use of Flipkart Axis Bank card. Flipkart is also allowing users to exchange their old devices with the new Pixel 6a and is offering up to a Rs 20000 discount on that. The device is available in two colours - Charcoal Black and Chalk White. At this price range, it is one of the best deals in India right now.

Google Pixel 6a, What Makes it Special?

The first thing that you should note is that the Google Pixel 6a is 5G-ready. But you should also know that Google has not yet rolled out a software update to enable 5G support for its devices in India. This includes both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series devices. The Google Pixel 6a has been recognised as one of the best smartphones to click pictures with. Many YouTubers have kept this device ahead of the Pixel 7 and the iPhone 14 series in camera performance.

The thing with camera performance is that while the hardware makes a difference in the kind of photos you are getting, ultimately, it is the software that does the magic. The device has a decent 6.14-inch display with support for 2400x1080 pixels. It runs on Android 12 out of the box but will get at least three years' worth of OS updates. It supports all the essential 5G bands, which are crucial for whenever the 5G support update arrives for the device.

The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. It has a 4410mAh battery and is powered by the Google Tensor chip.