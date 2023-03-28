Broadband plans with OTT (over-the-top) benefits have sort of become the go-to solution for people working from home and also seeking entertainment staying inside their homes. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the demand for fiber broadband services in India, where mobile networks are often congested. All the major telecom operators who also run fiber broadband businesses offer consumers plans bundled with OTT benefits. Today, we will be looking at the broadband plans with OTT apps from Airtel, Jio and BSNL.

Reliance Jio - JioFiber OTT Apps Plans

Note that if you go for the postpaid JioFiber plans, then you can also get plans bundled with OTT for Rs 499 + GST per month. But the only catch with the postpaid plans is that you will have to purchase them for six or twelve months. Thus, we will turn our eye towards prepaid broadband plans. The broadband plans with OTT benefits from JioFiber start at Rs 999 per month. There are the Rs 999 (150 Mbps), Rs 1499 (300 Mbps), Rs 2499 (500 Mbps), and Rs 3999 and Rs 8499 plans, both of which offer 1 Gbps of speed.

All of these plans come with different OTT benefits. Jio has also announced Jio Broadband Back Up plans which will start at just Rs 198 per month and can also be clubbed with OTT benefits.

Bharti Airtel - Airtel Xstream Fiber OTT Apps Plans

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers its broadband plans bundled with OTT apps starting at Rs 999. It is worth noting that even the company's base plan, which costs Rs 499, comes with a subscription to Airtel Xstream, Airtel's in-house OTT platform, but we are not considering these plans under the OTT benefits category.

The main plans with OTT benefits start at Rs 999 (200 Mbps). Other plans of the same nature cost Rs 1498 (300 Mbps) and Rs 3999 (1 Gbps).

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited - BSNL Bharat Fibre OTT Apps Plans

BSNL's Bharat Fibre also offers several broadband plans bundled with OTT apps. These plans are available at a cost of Rs 666 (60 Mbps), Rs 799 (100 Mbps), Rs 999 (150 Mbps), Rs 1499 (200 Mbps), and then all the following 300 Mbps plans with different amounts of data and price offer OTT benefits to customers: Rs 1799, Rs 2299, Rs 2799 and Rs 4799 plans.