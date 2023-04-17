Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vi Offer these 2GB Daily Data Plans Today

In India, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are the three largest telecom operators providing various plans with unlimited calling and mobile data. They offer different pre-paid plans with variable validity depending on daily data requirements. This article will compare the 2GB daily data plans from these providers and help you decide which one to choose.

Vodafone Idea Plans

Vodafone Idea has various plans with 2GB of data per day with different validity periods. The cheapest plan that offers 2GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day is priced at Rs 319, which is valid for one month. For more validity, the Rs 539 and Rs 839 plans offer the same benefits for 56 and 84 days, respectively. The Rs 1066 plan provides a 2GB mobile data per day plan with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and it is valid for 84 days. Users also get Vi Hero unlimited benefits with all the above plans.

Reliance Jio Plans

Reliance Jio offers several plans with 2GB data per day at different prices. The cheapest plan from the company is the Rs 249 plan, which comes with unlimited calling, has a validity of 23 days, and 100 SMS per day. For longer validity, the Rs 299, Rs 533, and Rs 719 plans are available with a validity of 23 days, 56 days, and 84 days, respectively. All these plans offer unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and additional benefits of Jio apps.

Airtel Plans

Airtel also has many plans that offer 2GB of data per day with different validity periods. The most affordable plan is the Rs 319 plan, which comes with unlimited calling and is valid for one month. For access to the Airtel Xstream app, the same plan costs Rs 359. For those looking for long-term plans, the Rs 549 plan with 56 days validity or Rs 839 plan with 84 days validity are available.

Conclusion

All three telecom operators offer 2GB daily data plans with varying validity periods and benefits. It ultimately depends on individual usage and preference when choosing a plan. However, Reliance Jio offers more affordable plans than Airtel and Vodafone Idea, but Vodafone Idea has a plan that comes with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Users should consider their usage requirements and budget before selecting a plan.