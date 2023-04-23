Six Exciting Indian Web Series to Watch on OTT in April

The Indian OTT market has an exciting month of fresh releases in April. Digital platforms are offering entertainment for every taste, from drama to humour, making our viewing options more varied. So get ready for an exciting journey with these six Indian web series available on OTT platforms in April.

Gutar Gu

Gutar Gu is a romantic Hindi web series about two young lovers overcoming the challenges of a small-town romance. Saqib Pandor directs the series, with Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: April 5, 2023

IRL - In Real Love

The Netflix original series In Real Love examines the modern dating dilemma of finding love through traditional methods or online connections. The show follows four people with different dating styles as they experience the highs and lows of trying to meet someone they met online in person. Hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rannvijay Singha, the series is directed by Raghu Ram.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 6, 2023

Jubilee

Jubilee is a historical drama in Hindi about the beginnings of Hindi cinema, set in a freshly independent India. The series stars Prasenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aparshakti Khurana and is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Part 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2023, and Part 2 premiered on April 14, 2023.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 7, 2023

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari star in the romantic fantasy thriller series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. Directed by Pratim Dasgupta, the series is expected to explore both romantic and suspenseful themes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 20, 2023

Garmi

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Hindi-language television series Garmi is an exciting drama starring Vyom Yadav, Disha Thakur, and Pankaj Saraswat. The series follows the story of Arvind Shukla, a young man who leaves his hometown to pursue his dream of working in the government. He unintentionally becomes embroiled in power struggles, criminal activity, and college politics.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: April 21, 2023

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

The third season of the reality series Indian Matchmaking follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she uses her years of expertise and traditional methods to help unmarried millennials all around the world find their true partners. Sima's matchmaking skills will be available to both new and returning clients this season, with locations including New York, New Delhi, Miami, and London.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 21, 2023