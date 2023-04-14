Deutsche Telekom Expands Mobile Network Coverage at 997 Locations

German telecom provider Telekom has expanded its mobile network services at 997 locations across the country with LTE and 5G Networks over the past six weeks. The expansion includes the construction of 173 new sites, which are now operating with LTE and 5G frequencies depending on individual coverage goals.

Increased Capacity at Existing Locations

The company has also increased the mobile network capacity at 824 previously operating locations to further enhance the performance of its LTE and 5G network. Currently, over 8,600 5G antennas operate on the 3.6 GHz frequency, with coverage expanding to include nearly 95% of households.

Deutsche Telekom Plans to Reach 99% 5G Coverage by 2025

Telekom Deutschland stated that the company is focused on increasing the speed of its mobile network expansion. Over 95% of the population can already access Telekom's 5G network, and we plan to reach 99% by 2025," he said. "We are providing Germany with a comprehensive and future-proof network to prepare for the digital future." Customers can check the mobile network coverage on the Telekom website or contact customer service.

Europe's largest Telekom shop opened in Hamburg

In other news, Deutsche Telekom has opened Europe's largest shop in Hamburg at Spitaler Strasse 3. The shop offers over 1,000 square meters of space for customers to experience and receive advice on products. The company is emphasizing its focus on customer service and the human touch at a time when many businesses are moving towards online channels. The shop includes demo areas, consultation areas, and lounges for customers to explore and experience the latest technologies.

Sustainability

Telekom in Hamburg has redesigned its shop to prioritize sustainability and environmental awareness. Recycled furniture and sustainable materials were used, and the interior features abundant greenery. Local manufacturers provided the new furniture, and the shop sells refurbished cell phones while also accepting used devices for recycling.