Rogers Communications Announces CAD 3 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Rogers Communications (RCI) is issuing CAD 3 billion in senior notes to strengthen its balance sheet and finance its growth initiatives.

Highlights

  • The offering comprises four series of senior notes, totaling CAD 3 billion.
  • Net proceeds, approximately CAD 2.97 billion, are intended for general corporate use, including debt repayment.
  • The Notes were exclusively offered to residents of Canadian provinces through a private placement.

Canadian telecommunications provider Rogers Communications (RCI) has unveiled plans to issue CAD 3 billion in senior notes, divided into four series. With an aggregate princiap amount of CAD 3 billion, the offering consists of CAD 500 million of 5.65 percent senior notes due 2026, CAD 1 billion of 5.7 percent senior notes due 2028, CAD 500 million of 5.8 percent senior notes due 2030, and CAD 1 billion of 5.9 percent senior notes due 2033, collectively referred to as "the Notes." Rogers announced that the net proceeds from this issuance are estimated to reach approximately CAD 2.97 billion.




Also Read: Rogers Introduces 5G and Enhanced Network for Toronto’s TTC Subway

Utilising Net Proceeds

RCI intends to utilize the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of short-term debt and other borrowings. The closing of the offering of the Notes is anticipated on September 21, 2023.

"The Notes were offered, through a syndicate of agents on a private placement basis, exclusively to persons resident in a Canadian province. The Notes were not offered to investors outside of Canada, said Rogers in a statement last Thursday.

Also Read: Rogers Stores Now Offer Customer Support in Over 100 Languages

Rogers - Shaw Communications Merger

In March, Rogers completed its merger with Shaw Communications, forming a single national company with a wide range of assets. This merger united Canada's largest 5G network with a coast-to-coast wireline company offering fiber-powered internet, available to nearly 70 percent of Canadian households.

