Magenta Upgrades Speeds of Entry Level Broadband Plans to 100 Mbps

Magenta Telekom, a full-service provider of Internet, mobile communications, entertainment and business solutions in Austria, has upgraded fixed line broadband internet speeds of more than 500,000 existing customers. Magenta customers in lower speed plans are now automatically upgraded to 100 Mbps speeds for free.

With this free upgrade from Magenta Telekom, the high-speed fiber optic coaxial cable network tariffs for all existing customers start at 100 Mbps. This means all existing broadband customers will enjoy up to 100 Mbps speeds even on entry-level tariffs.

Magenta Telekom Free Speed Upgrade

According to Magenta Telekom, many customers still had a low download speed of 5 Mbps, 10 Mbps, 25 Mbps or 75 Mbps, and it believes high-speed internet starts from 100 Mbps, and the company now made this possible with a free speed increase.

"We want to raise the bar in terms of customer experience, and we want to become even better for our customers. That's why we are increasing the speeds for more than half a million households," according to a statement.

Free Speed Increase for Other Tariffs

In addition, Magenta also increased the speeds of other tariff plans with up to 250 Mbps for existing customers. For example, the speeds of the 100 Mbps plan increased to 150 Mbps, 125 Mbps plan speeds increased to 150 Mbps, 150 Mbps plan speeds increased to 250 Mbps, and the 250 Mbps plan speeds increased to 300 Mbps.

Fastest Landline Broadband in Austria

Not only does Magenta Telekom have the fastest broadband Internet in Austria, but it also has the highest number of gigabit connections. The fastest broadband internet claim is as per Speedtest Results.

Magenta and Meridiam Joint Venture

Magenta and Meridiam announced a joint venture, Alpen Glasfaser, for Austria's largest private partnership and fiber rollout initiative in August 2022. As EU Commission granted competition clearance recently, Alpen Glasfaser will now commence operations and start rolling out fiber in many regions of Austria immediately this Spring.