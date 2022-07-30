iPhone 14 Series Launch Nearby, Should You Buy iPhone 13 Series

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

While it has almost been a year since the iPhone 13 series was launched, it is still an expensive affair right now. It will cost you a premium, whether you go for the base devices or the Pro models. iPhones are designed to be expensive and look like smartphones built to stand above others in the market. 

iPhone 14 series is expected to go live on September 13, 2022, if the reports and rumours online are true. Apple always launches its new iPhone series in the month of September only. iPhone 12 series, however, was announced in October of 2020. But it was because of the delays that the coronavirus pandemic had caused. This time, the launch is mostly going to take place in September itself. iPhone 14 series will bring many new exciting additions to the iPhones. But we are not talking about those things here. We are talking about whether this is the right time for you to get a new iPhone 13 series device. Let's find out.

iPhone 13 Series Will Cost a Premium Right Now

While it has almost been a year since the iPhone 13 series was launched, it is still an expensive affair right now. It will cost you a premium, whether you go for the base devices or the Pro models. iPhones are designed to be expensive and look like smartphones built to stand above others in the market.

But once the iPhone 14 series arrives, we could see a big price cut on the official pricing of the iPhone 13 series. It happened before when Apple launched a new iPhone series. While there's no certainty, it is definitely a possibility. The iPhone 13 series, especially in India, is quite expensive even today. Even if you can afford it, wouldn't it make more sense to get it at a reduced price after a price cut expected just a month away? We have almost arrived in August of 2022. Thus, the launch of the iPhone 14 series is very nearby.

One more thing that you should keep in mind is that in India, October marks the soft launch of festive season offers. During that time as well, iPhones get a huge price cut which can place a very good deal on your lap. Thus, it is better to wait and buy the iPhone 13 series later once the iPhone 14 series is out and there's a price cut for the iPhone 13 series.

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

