Realme 9 Pro+ Official Launch Confirmed, Specifications and Render Surfaces Online



The launch of the much-awaited device from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme – the Realme 9 Pro+ has been teased by the company itself. The Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to be launched along with the other two models in the lineup – Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro. The company is yet to reveal details about the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ but there has been a recent tip providing intel on the upcoming device. In addition to this, a few renders have also emerged suggesting details about Realme 9 Pro+.

Details on Realme 9 Pro+

The news comes in as Realme India made a tweet via its official Twitter account where the brand shared the teaser image for the smartphone. The Twitter post has confirmed the launch of Realme 9 Pro+ as a part of the upcoming Realme 9 series. The teaser image exhibits the Pro+ marking of the upcoming handset.

Additionally, a render and specification details of the Realme 9 Pro+ have also been shared by OnLeaks in collaboration with Smartprix. The leaks suggest the design details of the device as well. One can see the Realme 9 Pro+ being available with a gradient back and a hole-punch display design at the front. Moreover, a triple camera setup is visible on the back with a LED flash. The renders shared on the web display the device in the Midnight Black colour option, however, the handset is also expected to feature Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue colour options.

Rumoured Specs for Realme 9 Pro+

The latest tipped rumours for Realme 9 Pro+ suggest that the device will come featuring a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired up with 8GB of RAM. The device, as mentioned above, will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony primary sensor along with an 8MP and a 2MP secondary sensor. The front of the device might arrive with a 16MP selfie snapper. Additionally, the device will be backed by a 4500mAh battery and is expected to feature 256GB of internal storage.