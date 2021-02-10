OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro Likely to Have 4500mAh Battery, Company to Bundle Charger Inside Retail Box

OnePlus 9 series will come with charger inside the retail box

By February 10th, 2021 AT 8:42 PM
    OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones will likely launch next month along with an affordable device called OnePlus 9 Lite powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset. Tipster Max Jambor now claims that both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones will have a 4500mAh battery. It is disappointing to see the OnePlus 9 Pro also having a 4500mAh cell as the OnePlus 8 Pro featured a 4510mAh battery. The OnePlus 9, however, seems to be retaining the same battery capacity as the OnePlus 8T. Furthermore, Max also claimed that OnePlus would bundle chargers inside the retail box, unlike Samsung and Apple. The phones are also tipped to come with 65W wired charging and also fast wireless charging.

    OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro Battery Capacity Tipped

    The OnePlus 9 series is rumoured to have three smartphones- the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Lite. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, whereas the OnePlus 9 Lite is said to have Snapdragon 870 5G chipset.

    As per the new leak, OnePlus is adding a 4500mAh battery to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. The battery capacity is identical to the OnePlus 8T. Since OnePlus 9 Pro will be the company’s top-of-the-line smartphone, we expected it to have a 5000mAh unit tackling the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The OnePlus 8 Pro also had a 4510mAh battery and it delivered decent battery life. With 65W fast charging support, the phones will likely go from 0% to 100% in just over 40 minutes (42 minutes on OnePlus 8T).

    The best part of this leak is the in-box charger confirmation. Replying to a tweet, Max Jambor stated the Chinese company would not follow the footsteps of Apple and Samsung in ditching the in-box charger. This will come as a relief to several users as users can save some money. As for wireless charging, the OnePlus 9 Pro will likely have 45W fast wireless charging support, whereas the OnePlus 9 seems to settle with just 30W wireless charging.

    The OnePlus 9 series launch is not so far away. The company might start teasing the launch event in the next two weeks.

    
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

