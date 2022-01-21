BSNL Super Affordable 4G Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers the most affordable 4G prepaid plans in India. The state-run telecom operator has some great options for consumers if they are looking for a super-affordable prepaid plan or any plan under Rs 200. Note that BSNL is currently working to roll out 4G networks, and the telco was the only one in the industry which didn’t go ahead with the prepaid tariff hikes, which make its plans the most affordable in the industry. Let’s take a look at the super affordable 4G prepaid plans from BSNL.

BSNL Prepaid Plans That Are Super Affordable and Under Rs 200

BSNL offers multiple prepaid plans under Rs 200. The first plan costs Rs 99 and comes with 22 days of service validity. There are no data or SMS benefits bundled with this plan; users only get unlimited voice calling for 22 days.

Then, the next plan users can look at co costs Rs 118. This plan carries a service validity of 26 days and offers unlimited voice calling, 0.5GB of daily data, and free PRBT service from BSNL. There are no SMS benefits included with this plan either.

Moving on, with the Rs 139 prepaid plan, users get 2GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling. Note that this plan is only meant for inactive2 customers.

Then there is the Rs 147 plan which offers a lump-sum 10GB of data for 30 days along with unlimited voice calling and a free PRBT service from BSNL.

BSNL recently launched three new prepaid plans under Rs 200, which cost Rs 184, Rs 185, and 186. These plans offer identical benefits but with one slight difference in additional benefits. If you wish to know more about the three newly launched prepaid plans, kindly click here.

Lastly, users can choose the Rs 187 prepaid plan, which comes with a service validity of 28 days and offers 2GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling.