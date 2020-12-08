Motorola G9 Power With Snapdragon 662 SoC and 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India, Specifications and Price

Motorola G9 Power has launched with a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD (1600 x 720 pixels) screen

By December 8th, 2020 AT 5:38 PM
    motorola-g9-power-snapdragon-662-soc

    Motorola has just launched its latest offering for the Indian market, ‘Motorola G9 Power’. It is worth noting that Motorola launched the base variant of the series, G9 back in August this year in India. The company launched the Motorola G9 Plus also for the Indian market in September 2020. Now the Motorola G9 Power has launched powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and a massive 6,000mAh battery inside to keep the device running all day long. Keep reading ahead to find out about the specifications and price of the Motorola G9 Power.

    Motorola G9 Power Specifications

    The Motorola G9 Power comes with a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD (1600 x 720 pixels) screen. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 85% and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has dual-SIM ports and will run on Android 10 out of the box.

    The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The great thing is that the internal storage is expandable up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

    In the camera department, the device gets a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor at the rear is a 64MP sensor which is paired with two additional camera sensors, each of 2MP. There is a 16MP sensor at the front for clicking selfies and video calls. There is a LED flash present at the rear as well.

    The Motorola G9 Power also has an IP51 certification which means that it has a water repellent design. There is a 6,000mAh battery inside the smartphone with support for 20W fast-charging.

    Motorola G9 Power Price

    The Motorola G9 Power has launched for a price of Rs 11,999. It makes the Moto G9 Power, the only device in the country which comes with a 6,000mAh battery, 64MP camera sensor, and a Snapdragon 662 SoC under Rs 12,000. The device is only available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Motorola G9 Power comes in two colours, namely Metallic Sage and Electric Violet. It will go on sale via Flipkart exclusively from December 15, 2020.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

