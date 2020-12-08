Tata Sky Set to Move Users on 11 Packs to New Custom Packs



Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India announced that 11 Tata Sky packs including Hindi Lite, Bengali Lite and Telugu Lite will be discontinued on December 19, 2020. The operator on its web portal said that its users currently subscribed to the 11 Tata Sky packs scheduled for discontinuation will be moved to a “nearest fit pack.” Tata Sky said that the “nearest fit” custom packs “will have all the channels” that are currently on the packs scheduled to be discontinued on December 19.

Tata Sky Set to Migrate Users on 11 Packs to “Nearest Fit Pack”

The 11 Tata Sky packs scheduled to be discontinued also include Gujarati Lite, Gujarati Lite HD, Hindi Bachat, Hindi Lite HD, Hindi Smart, Kannada Lite, Kannada Lite Plus and Odia Lite HD.

“Subscribers on these packs will be moved to the nearest fit pack which too will have all the channels that they have currently subscribed to,” Tata Sky said on its web portal. “To modify packs or add/drop channels visit Tata Sky Mobile App or selfcare on Tata Sky website.”

The DTH operator highlighted that the users subscribed to the Bengali Lite pack will be moved to the “nearest fit” Bengali Lite New pack. Further, the users on the Gujarati Lite and Gujarat Lite HD pack will be moved to the Gujarati Lite New and Gujarati Lite New HD pack respectively.

Nearest Fit Packs Priced Higher But Offers More Channels

Similarly, the users currently subscribed to the Hindi Bachat, Hindi Lite and Hindi Lite HD will be moved to the Hindi Bachat New, Hindi Lite New and Hindi Lite New HD respectively. Further, the users currently subscribed to the Hindi Smart, Kannada Lite, Kannada Lite Plus will be moved to the Hindi Smart New, Kannada Lite New and Kannada Lite Plus New respectively.

Crucially, Tata Sky highlighted that the “nearest fit” packs are priced higher as compared to the packs scheduled for discontinuation. However, the new custom packs are said to offer more channels as compared to the existing packs.

The DTH operator highlighted that the Bengali Lite pack currently priced at Rs 199.4 enables users to access eight channels while its “nearest fit” Bengali Lite New pack is priced at Rs 210. It was also highlighted that the Bengali Lite New pack enables users to access 10 channels on the Tata Sky platform.

Similarly, the Kannada Lite Plus pack currently priced at Rs 249.4 per month enables users to access 43 channels. However, the Kannada Lite New pack carries a price tag of Rs 265 per month enabling users access to 45 channels on the Tata Sky platform. It has to be noted that the operator in early October performed a similar exercise by migrating users on 36 packs to newer packs.