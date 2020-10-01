Tata Sky Set to Discontinue Over 30 Packages on October 16

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India announced that over 30 of its custom curated packages including Hindi Basic and Family Kids will be discontinued on October 16, 2020. The development was highlighted by the operator in its compliance section of its web portal. Tata Sky on its portal provided a list of 36 packages that are set to be discontinued with effect from October 16, 2020. However, the operator in its also highlighted the nearest fit pack for the discontinued pack. It is expected that the users will be migrated to the nearest fit packs of the discontinued pack post October 16, 2020.

Tata Sky Set to Discontinue Over 30 Custom Curated Packs on October 16

The operator on its portal highlighted that Marathi Hindi Basic 1, Bengali Hindi Basic HD 1, Semi-annual Gujarati Hindi Basic and Family Kids HD 1 MH will be discontinued on October 16. Hindi Basic 1 WB, Semi-annual Gujarati Hindi Basic HD, Bengali Hindi Family Kids HD 1 and Family Kids WB, are also listed among the packs set to be discontinued by Tata Sky.



Further, Tata Sky said that Hindi Basic HD 1 WB, Family Kids HD 1 WB, Marathi Hindi Basic, Bengali Hindi Basic, Hindi Basic, Family Kids HD and Bengali Hindi Family Kids will be discontinued. Similarly, Marathi Hindi Basic HD, Marathi Hindi Family Kids HD, Bengali Hindi Family Kids HD, Family Kids, Marathi Hindi Family Kids HD 1 are among the custom curated packs said to be discontinued.

Tata Sky Custom Bengali and Marathi Packs Most Hit

The listed discontinued packs also include Hindi Basic 1 MH, Bengali Hindi Basic HD, Family Kids MH, Hindi Basic HD 1 MH, Semi-annual Marathi Hindi Basic HD.

Further, Tata Sky said that Hindi Basic 1, Hindi Basic HD 1, Semi-annual Marathi Hindi Basic and Semi-annual Hindi Basic HD and Bengali Hindi Basic 1 will be discontinued on October 16.

The DTH operator has also been making numerous other platform changes including electronic programming guide (EPG) revisions on its platform in the past month. Tata Sky in September had revised EPG numbers of English entertainment along with select Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali regional channels on its platform.