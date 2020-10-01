Airtel Digital TV Adds Multiple Channels to its Platform

Airtel Digital TV has added a number of new channels to its offers but at the same time also removed some news channels

By October 1st, 2020 AT 4:04 PM
    Airtel Digital TV, the third-largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India has added multiple channels to its offerings in the past week. The DTH operator is constantly adding in and removing channels as per its users trends. This time as well, Airtel Digital TV has not only added multiple channels but also removed multiple of them from its platform. The channels which have been added to the Airtel Digital TV platform includes — Studio One+, ZeePlex Screen 1, ZeePlex Screen 2, ZeePlex HD Screen 1, and ZeePlex HD Screen 2 along with ‘Korean TV’. More on the story ahead.

    Airtel Digital TV New Channels

    The new channels which have been added have all come in the last week. Talking about the first newly added channel, it is ‘Studio One+’. This channel offers customers spiritual content and is available on channel number 945 for the Airtel Digital TV users.

    The second newly added channel is ‘ZeePlex Screen 1,’ a pay-per-view service that requires users to pay extra for watching content on this channel. ZeePlex Screen 1 is available on channel number 269 on the Airtel Digital TV platform. Further, the operator has also added the ‘ZeePlex Screen 2’. It is available on channel 499 and it offers the identical service as the ZeePlex Screen 1.

    The users can now also view ‘ZeePlex HD Screen 1’ on channel number 270 and ‘ZeePlex HD Screen 2’ on channel number 500. The channels offer the same content as offered by its SD counterparts but in high-definition quality.

    Another newly added channel is ‘Airtel Korean TV’ available on channel number 160. The standard definition Airtel Korean TV channel telecasts popular Korean content in Hindi and Korean audio feeds. Dish TV India, the second largest DTH operator in India also offers a Korean Drama active service to its users.

    However, it has to be noted that Airtel has also removed multiple channels from its platform in the past week. The channels which were removed by Airtel Digital TV include India News Punjab, India News UP, and India News UK.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

