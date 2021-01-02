Hathway 150 Mbps Broadband Plan With Android TV Box Now Costs Rs 799 per Month

    Hathway Broadband has revamped its offerings in some cities. It is now bundling Android TV box with its broadband plans in select cities like Hyderabad and Chennai. In Chennai, Hathway has reduced its broadband offerings to three plans with speeds of 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps. All these broadband plans now come bundled with the company’s Android TV-based Hathway Ultra Smart Hub. However, to receive a free Android TV box, customers will have to choose long-term broadband plans. Hathway’s 150 Mbps broadband plan which costs Rs 900 for one month can be picked up for Rs 799 for 12 months along with a free Ultra Smart Hub. Furthermore, the long-term plans from Hathway also offer Sun NXT annual subscription at no extra cost.

    Hathway Now Bundling Free Android TV Box With Broadband Plans

    To recall, Hathway launched the Ultra Smart Hub Android TV-based box in 2019 at Rs 2,999. The box runs Android TV 8.0 and has all the popular apps pre-installed. Now, the Internet Service Provider’s broadband plans in Chennai and Hyderabad come bundled with the Android TV STB at no extra cost.

    Firstly, let’s talk about Hathway’s broadband plans in Chennai. The company has a 150 Mbps plans priced at Rs 900 per month and it costs Rs 2,397, Rs 4,794 and Rs 9,588, for three, six and 12 months respectively. The Hathway Ultra Smart Hub is offered to the customers on six and 12 months subscriptions. Second on the list is the 200 Mbps plan which only comes in three months, six months and 12 months subscriptions priced at Rs 3,600, Rs 7,200 and Rs 14,400. Again, the Android TV box is being offered with six and 12 months subscriptions.

    Lastly, we have the 300 Mbps plan again available in just three, six and 12 months subscriptions at Rs 4,200, Rs 8,400 and Rs 16,800, respectively. Users can get a free Android TV box will all three long-term subscriptions. So if a customer opts for the 150 Mbps plan for 12 months, the effective monthly price would be Rs 799. And another best part is the free annual Sun NXT plan bundled by the ISP with long-term options.

    Hathway also reduced its total offerings to just four plans in Hyderabad. The premium 150 Mbps plan costs the same as mentioned above and the company also provides an Android TV box and Sun NXT subscription at no extra cost. Hathway has a 100 Mbps plan which is priced at Rs 1,800, Rs 3,600 and Rs 7,200 for three, six and 12 months. Hathway’s broadband plans in Hyderabad are only available for a long-term subscription.

