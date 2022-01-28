The Indian fashion accessory brand Fastrack has launched its smartwatch in India – Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch on Friday. The newly launched wearable comes with exciting features such as a built-in Alexa, 1.69-inch HD screen, health and fitness trackers and more. The device already has a landing page on the company’s website and users can even register to get notified as soon as it becomes available for purchase. Mentioned below are the known price and feature details of the latest Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch.

Features of Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch

The newly launched smartwatch from Fastrack comes with a rectangular 1.69-inch HD screen. The company hasn’t yet revealed all the details of the device but the website shows that the wearable will have in-built support for Amazon Alexa. The device will also feature more than 100 watch faces and multi-sports mode. As far as health and fitness trackers are considered Fastrack Reflex Vox will have a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracker, activity tracker, stress monitor, and a menstrual tracker. Other additional usual features of the smartwatch include music playback control, camera control, hydration alerts, and notifications alerts. Moreover, the company has claimed that the device will offer more than 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The retail price of the new Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch has been set at Rs 6,995; however, the device will be available for purchase at an introductory offer of Rs 4,995. The device will be available for purchase in four distinct colour options Carbon Black, Blazing Blue, Champagne Pink, and Flaming Red. Moreover, the wearable offers the option to interchange the soft silicone bands the way the user wants.

Furthermore, a press release from the company informs that the wearable will be available for purchase at Fastrack stores, World of Titan, authorised Titan dealer outlets, Shoppers Stop, and Lifestyle retail stores. Fastrack Reflex Vox can also be purchased via the company’s official website along with the e-commerce platform Amazon starting from January 29.