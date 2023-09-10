CityFibre Completes East Wokingham and North Crowthorne Full Fibre Rollout

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

CityFibre has completed its rollout of full fibre broadband in East Wokingham and North Crowthorne, making it one of the first areas in the UK to benefit from the technology.

Highlights

  • Full-fibre network rollout by CityFibre in Wokingham hits a significant milestone.
  • Residents can now access speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download.
  • CityFibre has built a GBP 15m network in Wokingham.

Follow Us

CityFibre Completes East Wokingham and North Crowthorne Full Fibre Rollout
CityFibre, the UK's independent full-fibre infrastructure provider, has completed its rollout of full-fibre broadband in East Wokingham and North Crowthorne. CityFibre announced on Thursday that its GBP 15 million network project, launched in December 2022, has already transformed connectivity in Wokingham and has now reached a milestone. This makes it one of the growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from the full-fibre upgrade.

Also Read: CityFibre Surpasses 3 Million Premises in Nationwide Full-Fibre Network Rollout




Full Rollout Plans

CityFibre, further said the full rollout is expected to be completed in 2025, giving local homes and businesses the chance to upgrade to full fiber.

Full fibre networks use 100 percent fibre optics to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This provides users with speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for both upload and download, virtually limitless bandwidth, and reliable connectivity.

Also Read: CityFibre Launches UK’s First 2.5 Gbps Wholesale Symmetrical Broadband Offering

Local Collaboration for Smooth Deployment

CityFibre stated that its local build partner, OCU Services Limited, is working closely with Wokingham Borough Council to deploy the digital infrastructure and ensure that any potential disruptions are effectively managed.

According to CityFibre, the full rollout of full-fibre in Wokingham is expected to be completed by 2025, and residents of the region can subscribe to full-fibre broadband from a range of providers, including Vodafone, TalkTalk, Giganet, and Zen.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Yes it is till welcome offer is alive but better be sure that your 395 validity doesn't go beyond Dec…

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in…

Rupesh :

Jio AGM happened last month on Aug 28th and you may not know about it and they didn't even talked…

Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

shivraj roy :

Lol just before the JIO AGM event or whatever where Jio will most probably unveil the 5g plans let's hope…

Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

Faraz :

Getting unlimited 5G in 395 plan of Jio is the best deal for 5G users.

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in…

Cool_Chennai :

I have installed the Airtel XStream fiber, the installation guys said the same and I opted for 6 months plans…

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Available at Lower Price, But You…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments