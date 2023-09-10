CityFibre Completes East Wokingham and North Crowthorne Full Fibre Rollout



CityFibre, the UK's independent full-fibre infrastructure provider, has completed its rollout of full-fibre broadband in East Wokingham and North Crowthorne. CityFibre announced on Thursday that its GBP 15 million network project, launched in December 2022, has already transformed connectivity in Wokingham and has now reached a milestone. This makes it one of the growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from the full-fibre upgrade.

Full Rollout Plans

CityFibre, further said the full rollout is expected to be completed in 2025, giving local homes and businesses the chance to upgrade to full fiber.

Full fibre networks use 100 percent fibre optics to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This provides users with speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for both upload and download, virtually limitless bandwidth, and reliable connectivity.

Local Collaboration for Smooth Deployment

CityFibre stated that its local build partner, OCU Services Limited, is working closely with Wokingham Borough Council to deploy the digital infrastructure and ensure that any potential disruptions are effectively managed.

According to CityFibre, the full rollout of full-fibre in Wokingham is expected to be completed by 2025, and residents of the region can subscribe to full-fibre broadband from a range of providers, including Vodafone, TalkTalk, Giganet, and Zen.