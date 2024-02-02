Ericsson, IIT Kharagpur Partner to Joint Research in AI and 6G

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Leaders from IIT Kharagpur and Ericsson participated in discussing the developments and advancements for the future of networks and communications at the GS Sanyal School of Telecommunications (GSSST).

Highlights

  • Ericsson and IIT Kharagpur, on Friday, announced a partnership for a long-term cooperation for joint research in the area of radio, computing and AI.
  • Both organisations have signed two milestone agreements.
  • As part of the agreements, researchers from IIT Kharagpur and Ericsson will collaborate to develop novel AI and distributed compute tech towards 6G research.

Follow Us

ericsson iit kharagpur partner to joint research

Ericsson and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, on Friday, announced a partnership for a long-term cooperation for joint research in the area of radio, computing and AI (artificial intelligence). Both organisations have signed two milestone agreements. As part of the agreements, researchers from IIT Kharagpur and Ericsson will collaborate to develop novel AI and distributed compute tech towards 6G research. Leaders from IIT Kharagpur and Ericsson participated in discussing the developments and advancements for the future of networks and communications at the GS Sanyal School of Telecommunications (GSSST).




Read More  - Ericsson Showcases 5G Possibilities at Imagine Live Event in Malaysia

Two key initiatives finalised by both organisations were:

a) Compute offload and Resource Optimisation at edge compute: The project aims to explore resource optimization, dynamic observability and sustainable distributed and Edge computing technologies.

b) RL-based Beamforming for JCAS: Safe, Causal, and Verifiable: The project aims to explore causal AI methods for joint communication and sensing (JCAS).

Read More - Ericsson Launches Software Toolkit for Telcos to Strengthen 5G SA Network, Enable Premium Services

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India said, "Ericsson is well poised to lead 6G innovation and we are making significant R&D investments in India in line with our commitment to the country. Given our 5G and technology leadership, our research initiatives are geared to provide affordable network platforms for ubiquitous connectivity all across the country."

Virendra Kumar, Director at IIT Kharagpur, said, "In the commitment towards Digital India and making India the hub of technological innovation, this collaboration with Ericsson will be effective for next-generation technology significantly. 6G networks integrated with artificial intelligence will enable AI-powered applications to run faster and more efficiently. In the 6G era, IIT Kharagpur aims to contribute to Radio Access Technology and Network, Core Network, RF & Device Technologies, VLSI Design, Neuromorphic Signal Processing, Services and Applications."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Good decision.. BSNL should also shut down 3G by financial year 26 ( FY26 ) & complete 4G roll-out by…

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Shivraj Roy :

more like Vi about to shutdown after lok sabha elections

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Bharath Raj S :

Well , that's was not difficult, it's indeed meant jio keypad users jio 2g , all these people still use…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

WIN :

Btw how is the performance of Vi like Volte call quality while traveling, data speed, wifi calling call quality?

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

WIN :

They use Idea and Vodafone core Only telecom operator with dual core. U might have received idea core sim

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments