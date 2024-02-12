Ericsson Research and Indian Statistical Institute Announce a Collab: Details

For those who don't understand, a Cyber-Physical System is one where the computational capabilities (software) are integrated with physical hardware.

  • Ericsson Research and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 3 years.
  • Under their collaboration, Ericsson Research will support ISI in several research activities that will be carried out under the Cyber-Physical Systems (C-CPS) umbrella.
  • The companies said that they have set up a collaborative research Centre for Cyber-Physical Systems (C-CPS) in the first week of February 2024.

Ericsson Research and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 3 years. Under their collaboration, Ericsson Research will support ISI in several research activities that will be carried out under the Cyber-Physical Systems (C-CPS) umbrella. The companies said that they have set up a collaborative research Centre for Cyber-Physical Systems (C-CPS) in the first week of February 2024.




In a release, Ericsson said, "C-CPS is a virtual interdisciplinary research centre set up to foster both fundamental and applied research in Sustainable and Trustworthy Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) with immediate impact in deploying AI and CPS in the Indian ecosystem."

This research will aid the Indian tech ecosystem in coming up with more reliable and advanced technology as the world is moving fast in the CPS domain. For those who don't understand, a Cyber-Physical System is one where the computational capabilities (software) are integrated with physical hardware. A decent example of a CPS would be a self-driving car, that has AI (artificial intelligence) software integrated with the hardware (car) to make it work.

Nitin Bansal, Director of Ericsson India, said, "Ericsson has a strong focus on R&D and we believe our research partnerships in AI and 6G with academic institutions will enable us to build a strong foundation for the country’s 6G program. We are the leaders in 5G and our research initiatives are geared to provide affordable network platforms for ubiquitous connectivity all across the country."

Dr Magnus Frodigh, Head of Ericsson Research, said, "This collaboration strengthens our R&D commitments in India and is pivotal to Compute and AI research. We are excited to partner with ISI and look forward to collaborative research in fundamental areas as well as translational research for our Future Network Platforms."

Dr Frodigh also presented the 6G vision of Ericsson which aims to blend the digital and physical worlds enabling everyone to improve the quality of their life by enabling sensor-based communications between humans and machines.

