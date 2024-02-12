Bayobab Lands 2Africa Subsea Cable in Ghana and Nigeria



"Bayobab is pleased to have successfully landed the 45,000 km-long 2Africa cable in Ghana and Nigeria," the company formerly known as MTN GlobalConnect announced last week. Pan-African digital connectivity company MTN GlobalConnect rebranded itself as Bayobab last year, as reported by TelecomTalk in May 2023.

Also Read: E&, TE, Telin, and an Indian Operator Sign Deal for International Cable System Project









The 2Africa Consortium

Reportedly, the 2Africa consortium, comprising Bayobab, Center3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC, is developing the largest subsea cable project in the world, which will help deliver better and much-needed capacity between Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Bayobab said these landings are the third and fourth in a series of six landings across five countries. This includes three locations in West Africa: Ghana, Nigeria, and Cote d'Ivoire, in addition to South Africa. Bayobab noted that Ghana now has six cable landings, including 2Africa, that facilitate quick and reliable internet speeds.

Also Read: Bayobab Lands 2Africa Subsea Cable in Ghana

Impact on African Connectivity

"Following two milestone landings in South Africa, we are pleased to announce the 2Africa cable landing further up the continent, in Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria," Bayobab said. "The 2Africa initiative is at the core of the work we do as Bayobab, with the ultimate goal of connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa."

Also Read: E& to Anchor 2Africa Subsea Cable in UAE

According to Bayobab, with these landings, Ghanaian and Nigerian service providers will be able to obtain world-class capacity in carrier-neutral data centres or open-access cable landing stations on a fair and equitable basis. Bayobab, the 2Africa landing party in both countries, has partnered with MTN Opco's to complete the landings.

"These cable landings lend further credence to our East2West project, which will enable us to bridge the digital divide in West Africa and the rest of the continent by supplying dark fibre access as well as active fibre capacity across more than 10 African countries, connecting several landlocked countries to subsea cables in the process," Bayobab added.