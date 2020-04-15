Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Directly Contribute to PM Cares Fund via Airtel Thanks App

Highlights Airtel Thanks app now offers a dedicated 'Fight Corona' donation section

The company recently added self-assessment COVID-19 tool inside the app

Airtel Payments Bank is fully integrated into Airtel Thanks app

Bharti Airtel has been rolling out new features to its mobile app every now and then. After bringing a COVID-19 self-assessment tool to Airtel Thanks app, the company is adding yet another new feature related to Coronavirus itself. Airtel Payments Bank has now created a dedicated ‘Fight Corona’ section under the banking section of Airtel Thanks app. With this new addition, customers can make a direct contribution to PM CARES fund using their Airtel Payments Bank account. For the unaware, Airtel Thanks app has a dedicated ‘Bank’ section which allows users to carry out Airtel Payments Bank related transactions digitally. The app also has support for UPI-based payments.

Airtel Thanks App Getting New Features Almost Everyday

The new ‘Fight Corona’ fund contribution section comes right after the introduction of Apollo 24/7’s self-assessment tool inside Airtel Thanks app. Due to the lockdown, the country’s economy will take a massive hit. The government of India is looking for help from every Indian citizen via PM CARES fund. Now, Airtel users can donate funds right from the app itself.

Furthermore, customers can also take Apollo 24/7’s free digital self-risk assessment test. The test comprises of some basic questions to analyse the symptoms of Coronavirus. Basis the responses the test generates a risk score and suggests further action along with the important preventions to be taken. The tool is available for free use.

In addition, for those customers who want to financially protect themselves, they can also buy Bharti AXA Group Health Assure Policy covering COVID-19 through this section. The policy comes with a fixed cover offering 100% sum insured as a lump sum if the policyholder is diagnosed positive or gets quarantined in a government hospital or military facility/establishment. The policy offers protection for COVID-19 from day one of the purchase and can be purchased at a price of Rs 499 (including GST) for fixed sum insured of Rs. 25,000.