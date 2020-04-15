BSNL Chairman Purwar Appointed as Chairman and MD of MTNL for 6 Months

Highlights Purwar will replace Sunil Kumar who is the head of the HR department in MTNL

Government has given the additional charge of MTNL to Parvin Kumar Purwar who is the current Chairman of the state owned BSNL. With the announcement, Purwar will handle the position of Chairman and Managing Director (MD) in MTNL for next 6 months. It is expected that with Purwar on power, the state-owned telcos will efficiently work and provide seamless services and benefits to their subscribers. Also, Purwar was at the top level management in MTNL before joining BSNL as the Chairman. Pravin Kumar Parwar will replace the Sunil Kumar who is also the head of Human resource department in MTNL.

As per the sources of ET Telecom, Purwar has just been additionally appointed as the MD and Chairman of MTNL for 6 months. Since both the telcos are operated by government, Purwar is already getting remuneration as the Chairman of BSNL. So, it is being said that while in the course of work in MTNL for six months as MD and Chairman, Purwar will not be entitled to any extra remuneration. Purwar has already worked with DoT to ensure that both BSNL and MTNL eliminate the cash crunch situation and remove their financial liabilities.

Pravin Kumar Purwar was continuously working with DoT back in 2019 to bail out a revival package which would ensure the sustainability of state-owned telcos. The government finally approved a revival package in which one clause was the merger of state-owned telcos BSNL and MTNL. Also, the government included the VRS scheme to ensure that telcos save liquid cash which was spent on employee’s remuneration.

Since now, the top level of both BSNL and MTNL is under the power of Purwar. It is expected that with Purwar in the top position, the merger between both the telcos will be smooth and no external hassle will happen in the entire process. Also, BSNL and MTNL will come up with various services and benefits which will relief the subscribers in the stressful times. BSNL has already extended the validity of prepaid plans until April 20, 2020, to ensure that subscribers are connected with their loved ones.