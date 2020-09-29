OnePlus Officially Confirms There Will Be No 8T Pro This Year

Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus, has officially confirmed that it will not launch OnePlus 8T Pro this year. Last year, OnePlus launched the 7T Pro as a successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro with minor improvements and a McLaren Edition. However, that is not going to happen this year as the OnePlus 8 Pro still offers the best flagship experience, according to the company. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed this news on Weibo stating that the OnePlus 8 Pro has ‘no room for upgrade.’ It makes sense as the OnePlus 8T is also said to sport the same Snapdragon 865 SoC like the OnePlus 8 series. The only major feature missing on the OnePlus 8 Pro when compared to the upcoming OnePlus 8T will be the 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 8T Pro Not Launching This Year: What You Need to Know

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company’s first full-fledged flagship device with features like IP68 rating, wireless charging, premium design, 120Hz Quad HD+ display and up to 12GB of RAM. These specs are still high-end. As for the OnePlus 8T, the phone will be sporting a 120Hz screen with Full HD+ resolution, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro packs industry’s best display.

The only thing which OnePlus 8 Pro will miss out on is the 65W fast charging which OnePlus announced recently. It is also worth noting that OnePlus is not going for the Snapdragon 865+ SoC with the OnePlus 8T, so the performance on the 8T will remain similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro. But the upcoming phone will likely launch with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

Yes, there’s no room for an upgrade to the OnePlus 8 Pro already, so it makes complete sense for the company to not launch an entirely new product. Besides, tipsters are suggesting that OnePlus will have a lot of surprises for the Indian market alongside the OnePlus 8T. Renowned tipster Inshan Agarwal says a never before leaked OnePlus product is also launching on October 14 in India.