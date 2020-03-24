Excitel Launches New Broadband Plans With Speeds Up to 300 Mbps and One-Month Free Service

Excitel Broadband is currently operating in very limited cities like Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Lucknow

By March 24th, 2020 AT 7:30 AM
    Highlights
    • Excitel is currently offering Reeltime and Fiber broadband plans to customers
    • The company is also running a '6+3' offer on long-term plans
    • Excitel Broadband has operations in very limited cities right now

    Excitel Broadband, which recently surpassed the 3,00,000 subscriber base has introduced new plans for a smooth Work from Home experience. In the Delhi-NCR region, Excitel Broadband will be providing one month of free service to new customers which will attract a lot of consumers. Right now, wired broadband subscribers in India are looking for a reliable Internet Service Provider (ISP) which can deliver a smoother experience during the Coronavirus period. Excitel is currently offering two types of broadband plans- Reeltime and Fiber; The Reeltime plans offer up to 100 Mbps speeds, whereas Excitel Fiber plans arrive with up to 300 Mbps speeds for gamers. On top of that, if a customer chooses any broadband plan for a longer period, they can avail heavy discounts as well. For example, the 300 Mbps plan from Excitel comes around Rs 623 effective monthly price if a customer opts it for 12 months.

    Excitel Broadband Plans Detailed: Up to 300 Mbps Speeds and Unlimited Data

    Excitel is currently operating in very limited cities like Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Lucknow. To encourage Work from Home and also to increase its user base, Excitel has come up with new broadband plans and a new 6+3 offer to new customers. Firstly, all the new Excitel customers in Delhi NCR region will get free service for the first month.

    As for the other changes, the company now has new plans with speeds ranging up to 300 Mbps and all of them come with unlimited data benefit. Starting with the Excitel Fiber 50 Mbps broadband plan for Delhi NCR customers, it costs Rs 599. However, as part of the company’s one-month free offer, the effective price per month comes down to just around Rs 300 which is an excellent thing to consider.

    Excitel Broadband Reeltime Plans Detailed

    Moving onto other broadband plans, there’s a Reeltime Festive Bonanza plan, that falls under the ‘6+3’ offer Excitel introduced recently. The overall price of the plan for six months is Rs 4,299 and it delivers 50 Mbps speeds for nine months from the date of subscription. This plan is available across all the cities where Excitel is operating right now.

    Plan Name

    Validity

    Description

    Speed, Mbps

    Net Price

    Price Per Month

    GST

    MRP

    Changes

    Applicability

    Reeltime Festive Bonanza Plan

    6+3

    RT

    50

    3,643.00

    405

    656

    4,299

    Price change of existing Plan

    Pan India

    Reeltime 6+3 100 4236.5

    6+3

    RT

    100

    4,237

    471

    763

    4,999

    New Plan

    Pan India

    Excitel Fiber Festive Bonanza Plan

    6+3

    Fiber

    100

    3,643.00

    405

    656

    4,299

    Price change of existing Plan

    Pan India

    Excitel Fiber 6+3 300 4236.5

    6+3

    Fiber

    300

    4,237

    471

    763

    4,999

    New Plan

    Pan India

    Reeltime 3+1 100 2541.5

    3+1

    RT

    100

    2,541.50

    635

    457

    2,999

    New Plan

    Pan India

    Excitel Fiber 3+1 100 2541.5

    3+1

    Fiber

    300

    2,541.50

    635

    457

    2,999

    New Plan

    Pan India

    Excitel Fiber 1+1 50 508

    1+1

    Fiber

    50

    508

    254

    91

    599

    New Plan

    Delhi NCR

    Then there’s the Reelmtime 6+3 100 Mbps plan which comes for Rs 4,999 and 100 Mbps speeds for nine months. The Reeltime 3+1 broadband plan with 100 Mbps speeds and four months subscription comes for Rs 2,999. As noted, all the broadband plans from Excitel offer unlimited data benefit without any FUP limit.

    Excitel Fiber Broadband Plans Detailed

    Excitel is also offering some Fiber plans with up to 300 Mbps speeds in all the cities where it has operations. The Excitel Fiber plans on offer right now come with speeds of 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps. For one month, the 100 Mbps plan costs Rs 699, the 200 Mbps comes at Rs 849 and the 300 Mbps can be availed at Rs 999. As a long-term choice, Excitel is running the ‘6+3’ offer even on Fiber plans.

    For example, the Rs 100 Mbps plan for six months comes at an effective price of Rs 490 per month, whereas for 12 months, users can get it for just Rs 436. Even the 300 Mbps from Excitel comes around Rs 623 if a customer chooses it for 12 months.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

