Moto G8 Power Lite Likely to Debut in April

Fresh on the heels of its Moto Razr launch in India, Motorola is set to target the budget phone market with its upcoming Moto G8 Power Lite. The details of the device have been leaked online with Motorola set to pack the device with a 5000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio P35 processor inside the G8 Power Lite. The device is likely to launch in April and is set to be positioned above its previously launched Moto G8 Plus as it could carry a price tag of just over Rs 15,000. The Moto G8 Power Lite has been making rounds the web for a while now and the device is expected to take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 which could arrive with MediaTek Helio P65 chipset.

Moto G8 Power Lite: Specifications and Features

The details of the upcoming device which were shared by the Italian publication HDblog.it indicates that the phone could carry 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The Moto G8 Power Lite could have a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Powering the device would be a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 5000mAh battery which will come in really handy.

The phone could have a triple rear camera system with a 16MP primary camera supported by an 8MP shooter while the third shooter could be an 8MP or a 2MP camera.

The 6.5-inch display would have a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera. The publication also shared the images of the device which indicate that it will host an array of buttons, including volume and power keys on the right side of the phone.

The device is also set to carry a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top with the sim-card slot on the left side. Motorola could include a turbocharge 10W charger in the box while the device could skip NFC.

Moto G8 Power Lite: Availability and Pricing

According to HDblog.it, the device could be made available next month at a price of Eur 189.99 (Rs 15,405). However, the Android 10 device could be delayed due to the Coronavirus situation. Upon launch, the publication hints that the phone would be made available on Amazon and other e-commerce sites in Italy along with physical stores.

It has to be noted that the company has only launched its Moto G8 Plus in India and hasn’t launched the standard Moto G8. The Snapdragon 665 powered Moto G8 Plus currently carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 and is available on Flipkart.