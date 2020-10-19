Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition with Matte finish Unveiled in India, Priced at Rs 23,999

Oppo F17 Pro is one of the sleekest Android phones available in the market today.

By October 19th, 2020 AT 7:20 PM
    Those who’re waiting to buy a new phone for the festive season have a new special edition smartphone to consider! Oppo has launched a special edition variant for its Oppo F17 Pro smartphone in Matte Gold finish. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition carrying a price tag of Rs 23,999 comes with an exclusive gift box that contains a 10,000mAh 18W Oppo Power Bank 2 and a back cover. This sleek smartphone will be available for pre-order on Amazon India from October 19, 2020, and joins the array of other Oppo F17 Pro variants available in Magic Blue, Matte Black and Metallic White colours.

    Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Specs

    As for the hardware, the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition has the same features as that of other regular variants. Housed in a plastic built, it measures 7.4 millimetres in thickness and weighs around 164 grams. The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a display resolution of 2400×1080 pixels with the device sporting an AMOLED panel. The screen has a dual punch-hole carved for the front-facing cameras that give it a 20:9 aspect ratio.

    The Oppo F17 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The storage on the Oppo F17 Pro can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. For photography, Oppo F17 Pro offers a quad-camera setup at the back panel consisting of a 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP wide angle lens and two 2MP sensors. At the front, it has a dual selfie camera setup including a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

    The Oppo F17 Pro features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4015mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 and Type C port. The regular variant of the Oppo F17 Pro was launched in India in early September for a price of Rs 22,990

