iPhone 12 Pre-Orders Live in India, Analyst Says Apple Pricing Needs Serious Consideration

Apple on Friday enabled its users in India to pre-book its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones through e-commerce sites such as Flipkart, Amazon India and Apple India online store. It has also been said that the users can purchase the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 pro at over 3500 retail stores across India starting October 30, 2020. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro were introduced by the company alongside iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max on October 13, 2020. While Apple users in India will only get to pre-order the iPhone 12 and its Pro variant from Friday, the company has started to sell the two devices in over 30 countries.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Orders Now Live in India

It has to be noted that the base model iPhone 12 with 64GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 79,900 in India. Further, the 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 12 carry a price tag of Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900 respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro base variant with 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 1,19,900. The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro variants are priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900 respectively.

The iPhone 12 on the Apple India online store is currently live for pre-order with the company providing a trade-in discount up to Rs 22,000. Similarly, the iPhone 12 Pro is also currently live on Apple India online store with the company offering a trade-in discount up to Rs 34,000.

It has also been highlighted that the users with the HDFC Bank card purchasing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will receive Rs 6000 in cashback for the iPhone 12 and Rs 5000 for the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple Pricing Strategy Needs Serious Consideration

Canalys, an independent analyst company on Thursday said that Apple has “regained momentum” in India in the third quarter of 2020.

Rushabh Doshi, research director at Canalys, said in a release that “Apple is finally paying attention to India.”

“It has opened a direct online store, giving it several new angles in its go-to-market strategy, such as utilizing device trade-ins to provide purchase incentives, or bundling AirPods with iPhones to make them more appealing,” Doshi said in the release.

Canalys highlighted that Apple has shipped around 800,000 units in India in the third quarter of 2020.

“However, its new iPhone 12 family will be a tough sell in India this year, as network operators do not yet have the infrastructure for mass-market 5G deployment, erasing a key feature of the devices,” Doshi said. “Not to forget, Apple’s pricing strategy for its new iPhones in India needs serious consideration.”