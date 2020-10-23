samsung-announces-finance-schemes-for-festive-season



Samsung on Friday announced that it has “prepared” its retail stores “across 1000 cities in India for the festive season” enabling users a “safe and hassle-free shopping experience.” The company also announced an “industry first” simple finance option under its ‘My Samsung My Combo’ scheme that will allow users to buy multiple products from Samsung under single equated monthly installment (EMI). The company said that the single EMI scheme will enable users to “do away with the hassle of managing multiple EMIs.”

Samsung Unveils Single EMI Scheme Targeting Users Purchasing Multiple Products

Samsung said that its users making use of the financial scheme can buy products with EMIs starting “as low as” Rs 1790 for two products, Rs 2490 for three products and Rs 3390 for four products.

“We have also designed industry first easy financing schemes to provide consumers with the utmost convenience and tailor their EMIs as per their requirements,” Raju Pullan, senior vice president, consumer electronics business at Samsung India, said in the release.

The company said that it has prepared over 11,000 of its staff across India on its new range of consumer devices that was introduced by the company ahead of the festive season. Crucially, Samsung highlighted that its staff have also been prepared to ensure the safety of users at retail stores “in line with government guidelines.”

“We are confident that our unique offers will not only meet their expectations but also enrich their lives and help make their homes ready for the festive season,” Pullan said.

Samsung Enables Users to Receive Cashback up to Rs 20,000

The company also highlighted that it had introduced promotional offers on televisions and digital appliances earlier in the month. Under Samsung Home Festive Home initiative, users purchasing select Samsung QLED 8K and QLED TVs along with other select appliances are promised “assured gifts” such as Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

“Exciting product offers, coupled with attractive finance schemes including cashback of up to INR 20,000 and easy EMIs of as low as INR 990, will be valid till November 20, 2020,” the company said in its release.