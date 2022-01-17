Tecno Pop 5 Pro Teased by Manufacturer, to Arrive With 6000mAh Battery

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has shared a teaser of the upcoming Pop 5 Pro handset ahead of the launch. The brand has shared a teaser video on Twitter that suggests that Tecno Pop 5 Pro smartphone will be backed by a massive 6000mAh battery. Last week, the company had launched its Tecno Pop 5 device and the pro model of the series is seemingly on its way. More specification details of the device were revealed through the teaser shared by the company. Let’s take a look.

Details About Upcoming Tecno Pop 5 Pro

According to the video shared by the brand on Twitter, Tecno Pop 5 Pro is expected to sport a waterdrop style notch. The key focus of the teaser was on the battery backup of the device which the company has claimed to be 6000mAh. The company hasn’t really revealed any additional information on the device but multiple other rumours have surfaced online providing intel on specs of Tecno Pop 5 Pro.

A report from PassionateGeeks suggests that the device is going to feature a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which might arrive with 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. As far as the display of the device is considered, it is being speculated that Tecno Pop 5 Pro might sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The official launch date along with further details of the device are yet to be announced by the company.

As mentioned above, it is to be noted that Tecno Pop 5 Pro is the second smartphone in the lineup as last week the company had launched Tecno Pop 5 LTE in India. The handset came with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720×1,560 pixels) display. In addition to this, the vanilla model was powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio A25 processor which was paired up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage as well.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Tecno Pop 5 came with a dual-camera setup headlined by an 8MP primary camera along with a 2MP sensor. The front of the device featured a 5MP selfie camera. The battery backup on the vanilla model, however, was less than what has been teased for the pro model. Tecno Pop 5 was backed by a 5000mAh battery and worked on Android 11 based HiOS 7.6 out of the box.