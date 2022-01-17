Apple Witnessed an Enormous 48% Growth in iPhone Shipments in India in 2021

A new data has been released which provides intel on the performance of Cupertino-based tech giant in India. According to the report, Apple was able to manage an incredible 48% growth in India in terms of iPhone shipments in the calendar year 2021. In addition to this, Apple was also on its path to registering a record 4.4% market share for the complete year, according to the data released on Monday.

Apple’s Growth in India

The report comes in from Gurugram based market research firm CMR, which has released data that shows that Apple was able to ship a record 5.4 million iPhones in India in 2021, which included a total of 2.2 million in quarter four alone which happens to be the time of festive seasons. The report also shows a 34% growth on a quarterly basis for Apple for the October – December period.

According to a report from IANS, the Head-Industry Intelligence Group of CMR, Prabhu Ram said in a statement that 2021 happens to be the best year for Apple in India as the tech-giant was able to ship more than 5 million iPhones in India and was on track to log a record 4.4% market share which happens to be a highly competitive smartphone market. He added that the key to success for Apple was its ability to manage and diversify the supply chains through the pandemic. He informed that Apple is working in India with multiple ODMs to produce its flagship iPhone devices.

Apple’s growth in market share can also be credited to the company’s continuous efforts to register market gains on the back of increased share of domestic manufacturing, aggressive retail initiatives and robust consumer demand throughout the festive season sale. Talking about the iPhones, in 2021, iPhone 12 happened to be the most demanded iPhone in the fourth quarter in India, with about 40% market share. Next in line were iPhone 11, iPhone SE launched in 2020, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices.

Apple’s growth in India is expected to pick up more pace in 2022 as it is expected that the company will be coming up with its iPhone SE 2022 Edition in the first half of 2022 whereas the flagship iPhone 14 series will be arriving in the latter half of the year. The older versions of the iPhone models are also expected to become more accessible and affordable in the country. Apple is also now manufacturing its latest iPhone 13 series in India and we could expect upcoming top of the line models to be manufactured in the country as well.