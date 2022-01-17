Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch Launched for Rs 2,799

Highlights

  • Ptron Force X11 comes featuring seven sports modes.
  • The smartwatch offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity for calling.
  • The latest Ptron Force X11 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 2,799.

Ptron Force X11

The Indian electronics manufacturer Ptron has just launched its Ptron Force X11 smartwatch in India on Monday that comes with Bluetooth calling. The company has branded the newly launched smartwatch as a budget wearable that offers fitness features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, blood pressure, sleep tracking, and seven sports modes. The device has a premium metal body along with a large rounded square screen. Let’s have a look at the price and specification details of the latest Ptron Force X11 smartwatch.

Specifications of Ptron Force X11

Talking about the specs of the wearable, Ptron Force X11 comes with a display featuring a 1.7-inch HD touchscreen with a square dial and a full touch colour display. The device features a button mounted on the right side of the device for navigation along with a microphone. Users can connect the smartwatch via DaFit app on their smartphones to get access to multiple watch faces. The application is compatible with devices that come with Android 4.4 or higher and iOS 9.9 or higher. Users can also make other changes via the app such as setting reminders or can even access their health data.

Talking about the fitness aspect of the device, Ptron Force X11 comes featuring seven sports modes. In addition to this, the device is also a fitness tracker and offers to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), blood pressure, and sleep. The smartwatch is also capable of sending sedentary and hydration reminders. Moreover, users can also keep a track of their calories and using the in-built pedometer, the wearable also helps in keeping the steps count and measuring the total distance travelled in a day.

The smartwatch offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity for calling and users can directly answer the calls on their watch as the device features an in-built microphone and speaker. The wearable also offers remote camera control along with music playback controls. Talking about the battery backup of the device, it is claimed to offer 7-days of battery life in one single charge and is capable of charging fully in three hours. The smartwatch is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Price and Availability

The latest Ptron Force X11 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 2,799 and can be purchased via the Amazon shopping website as the company’s official website. The smartwatch is available in two colour options – Pink and Black. In addition to this, the device comes in with a 1-year warranty.

Reported By



Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch Launched for Rs 2,799

Expert Opinion

