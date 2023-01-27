RailWire Entry Level Unlimited Broadband Plans Detailed

RailWire Broadband is a high-speed internet service provided by Indian Railways through its subsidiary, RailTel Corporation. RailWire Broadband streams through India's largest nationwide optical fiber network, running along railway tracks, and reaching every remote village and town, in the farthest corners of the country. Railwire's Pan India, Optical Fiber Backbone is its strength and is unlike any broadband provider.

Fixed Broadband connectivity is essential for home usage as it enables high-speed internet access, online communication, online entertainment, remote work, home security, and smart home devices. RailWire's latest Broadband Internet Plans for Homes and Small Offices offer blazing speeds and no data limit.

RailWire Entry Level Unlimited Broadband Plans

RailWire Broadband Plans offer Unlimited Data with No FUP in all the states except in Himachal Pradesh and Assam. RailWire offers plans with different benefits in different states. Let's now look at the entry-level Broadband plans from RailWire.

Sl. No Plan charges per Month Speeds Description Availability 1 449 20 Mbps This plan offers 20 Mbps speed with no limit on data usage. Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana 2 599 20 Mbps This plan offers 20 Mbps speed with no limit on data usage. Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal 3 599 50 Mbps This plan offers 50 Mbps speed upto 1 TB data usage, and after that a speed of 5 Mbps. Himachal Pradesh 4 699 40 Mbps This plan offers 40 Mbps speed with no limit on data usage. Gujarat 5 809 50 Mbps This plan offers 50 Mbps speed upto 750 GB data usage and after that a speed of 2 Mbps. Assam

Starting with Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, the cheapest plan users can go with is the Rs 449 per month (excluding taxes) plan, which offers only 20 Mbps speed with no limit on data usage or FUP.

RailWire Unlimited Broadband Plan Rs 449

Monthly Plan Rs 449 Offers customers with 20 Mbps Unlimited Data with No FUP on usage in states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

RailWire Unlimited Broadband Plan Rs 599

Entry Level Monthly Plan Rs 599 Offers customers with 20 Mbps Unlimited Data with no limit on data in states Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.

RailWire Unlimited Broadband Plan Rs 599

Entry Level Monthly Plan 599 Offers customers with 50 Mbps Data upto 1 TB and post usage speeds at 5 Mbps in Himachal Pradesh.

RailWire Unlimited Broadband Plan Rs 699

Monthly Plan Rs 699 Offers customers with 40 Mbps Unlimited Data with No FUP on usage in Gujarat.

RailWire Unlimited Broadband Plan Rs 809

Entry Level Monthly Plan 809 Offers customers with 50 Mbps Data upto 750 GB Data usage and post usage speeds at 2 Mbps in Assam.

It is also worth noting that customers of RailWire can access the RailTel Wi-Fi network with their RailWire FTTH (Fiber to the Home) subscriptions, eliminating the need to purchase prepaid Wi-Fi plans at railway station stops. RailTel's high-speed wifi network is now available to RailWire customers at over 6105 rail stations, according to a statement from the rail PSU in October 2022. RailTel had achieved the milestone of reaching 1 lakh customers in the Tamil Nadu circle just last year.

RailWire Recently Unveiled RailWire Satrang offering, HighSpeed OTT bundled Broadband Plans, which we shall discuss in another story.