High Definition Experience is the new norm in Entertainment Segment, and thus gone are the days of watching television in normal quality. In the current generation, users prefer to watch Ultra HD and 4K quality content along with enhanced audio experience on their smart televisions to live in the experience. In India, many DTH (Direct to Home) and Cable TV providers, such as Airtel, Dish TV, D2h, Tata Play and Sun Direct, offer HD STBs and Smart STBs to their customers.

So, to experience HD quality, customers need HD Set-Top-Box (STB) along with a subscription to HD channel Package. The cost of an HD STB and the subscription fee will vary depending on the provider and package chosen. In this story, let us look into the HD STBs offered by Airtel, Dish TV, D2h, Tata Play and Sun Direct in 2023.

HD Set-Top-Box (STB)

These HD STBs are equipped with features such as high-definition video and audio, an electronic program guide (EPG), and the ability to record live TV. In addition, some providers also offer interactive services like video on demand, catch-up TV and more, which can be accessed through these STBs.

Airtel Digital TV HD Set-Top-Box (STB)

Airtel DTH TV HD DTH Box is currently on a limited-time offer and is available for Rs 750. This HD STB will enable users to experience Premium Quality High Definition Video with Dolby Digital Sound, Pause Record and Play Live TV, Play Videos from Pen Drive etc. In addition, users can enjoy 550+ channels using the Airtel Digital TV platform. You may also use the Airtel Thanks application to buy a new Airtel DTH connection. New DTH Connection with Free installation for users. Airtel DTH Customers can also enjoy 24 * 7 support to resolve any queries.

Dish TV Set-Top-Box (STB)

The dishNXT HD STB from Dish TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 869 (plus applicable taxes) from its actual cost of Rs 1709. In addition, this HD STB comes with a five-year device warranty. Moreover, this HD DTH offers customers features such as Stereophonic sound, Digital Picture Quality, the Ability to Add Reminders, Add Favourite channels and watch multi-lingual channels. Dish TV says with the new dishNXT HD STB, don't just watch HD, Experience it.

D2h Set-Top-Box (STB)

D2h HD STB offering is priced at Rs 1,100. With this HD STB, D2h subscribers can enjoy content with 5x picture quality. In addition, users can watch High Definition (1080p) videos, and get HD channel at no Extra Cost. This HD STB comes with HDMI Cable, a five-year warranty with doorstep delivery and Rs 50 instant discount if the payment is made online. Moreover, D2h users can manage their DTH account using the d2h infinity app, and all d2h subscribers get 1-month free watcho app access.

Tata Play Set-Top-Box (STB)

The all-new TATA Play is currently offering a Rs 300 discount on its HD STB and is available at Rs 1,299. With this HD STB from TATA Play, subscribers can enjoy great picture quality, vivid colours, and 7.1 Dolby Digital Surround Sound. In addition, an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 1080i resolution ensures an enhanced viewing experience. The HD STB also comes with an instant online discount of Rs 150, and customers can save more with cashback on new connections if payment is made using MobiKwik or PayZapp. TATA Play offers 35+ exclusive, interactive, value-added services for all age groups.

Sun Direct Set-Top-Box (STB)

Sun Direct Promises five times sharper picture quality with its HD DTH Connection. Sun Direct HD STB has HEVC technology and a 5.1 digital Dolby surround system. It provides 1080i picture resolution and a 16:9 wide aspect ratio. Sun Direct has three options for customers looking for a New Activation - Entrustment, outright purchase, and rental model. New Connection with HD STB from Sun Direct can be purchased at Rs 3,500. In addition, customers get Unlimited Recording, 1-year warranty, free delivery, installation, Activation and Demo.

Conclusion

Airtel offers the most affordable option in HD STB, followed by Dish TV, D2h and TATA Play. We shall discuss other STB options available for customers in a different story.