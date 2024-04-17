SaskTel to Invest Additional CAD 80 Million to Expand Rural Fibre Rollout



Canadian regional operator SaskTel announced that it will invest an additional CAD 80 million in rolling out its infiNET fibre service to another 61 communities across Saskatchewan as part of its Rural Fibre Initiative. This investment will bring fiber optic broadband connectivity to over 22,000 additional homes and businesses, SaskTel said this week.

Also Read: SaskTel Expands 5G Network to Over 40 Additional Cell Sites Across Saskatchewan









Investment Expansion

"When SaskTel completes this work, it will have invested more than CAD 1 billion to bring its fibre optic broadband network to 225 communities and nearly 85 percent of all homes and businesses across Saskatchewan," the official release said.

Fibre-Optic Advantages

First announced in 2020, the Rural Fibre Initiative is a multi-phase program that will see SaskTel invest CAD 280 million to expand its infiNET network to nearly 200 communities across the province. SaskTel's infiNET is a fibre optic broadband network service that delivers internet speeds of up to a Gigabit per second (Gbps).

SaskTel said, "We're pleased to increase our investment in the Rural Fibre Initiative so that we may bring the unparalleled speed and reliability of our infiNET network to more of our customers who live and work in rural communities across the province."

Also Read: SaskTel Expands 5G Coverage to Rural Saskatchewan, Canada

Extending Reach Across Communities

SaskTel said the towns and villages that will receive infiNET service as a result of these additional investments will be connected as part of Phase 7 of the Rural Fibre Initiative. The company expects that all communities included in the Rural Fibre Initiative will be fibre-ready by the end of 2027.