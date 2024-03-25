SaskTel Expands 5G Coverage to Rural Saskatchewan, Canada



Telecommunications provider in Saskatchewan, SaskTel, has recently announced the expansion of its 5G network, reaching 30 additional cell sites in rural communities and highway corridors across Saskatchewan. This move is part of SaskTel's ongoing initiative to bring next-generation wireless connectivity to residents and businesses throughout the province, SaskTel said.

SaskTel's 5G Network

SaskTel's 5G network currently can deliver speeds of up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps), with even faster speeds expected as the network matures, according to SaskTel. The company also noted that other future benefits of 5G will include massive network capacity and ultra-low latency, all of which will enable new use cases for emerging wireless technologies.









Commenting on the network expansion, SaskTel said, "The continued rollout of our 5G network will strengthen the technological foundation of our province and help support the development of exciting innovations that have the power to transform nearly every aspect of modern life."

Also Read: SaskTel Expands 5G Network to Over 40 Additional Cell Sites Across Saskatchewan

Bridging the Digital Divide

The rollout of 5G is expected to bridge the digital divide in rural Saskatchewan. SaskTel noted that this continued expansion of its 5G and fibre network is a result of its investment of over USD 1.6 billion across Saskatchewan over the next five years.

To access SaskTel's 5G network, customers need to be within a coverage area, possess a certified 5G-capable device, and subscribe to a compatible wireless plan, the company explained.

Earlier Developments

Earlier in February 2024, SaskTel announced the beginning of its 5G network rollout in the City of Prince Albert. In January, the telco announced the launch of 5G on over 40 additional cell sites serving rural communities and highway corridors across Saskatchewan.