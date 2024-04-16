Xplore Picks CommScope to Deploy Fiber Broadband in Rural Ontario

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Xplore partners with CommScope to deploy high-speed fiber broadband, connecting over 35,000 rural homes and businesses in Ontario.

Highlights

  • Xplore and CommScope collaborate to bring high-speed fiber internet to underserved areas.
  • Multi-year agreement signed to implement broadband rollout in rural Ontario.
  • Residents and businesses to enjoy gigabit-speed streaming and downloads.

Xplore, Canada's fiber, 5G, and satellite broadband company, has selected CommScope, a network infrastructure company, to deploy high-speed fiber broadband in rural Ontario, Canada. The rural broadband service provider will connect over 35,000 homes and businesses to fiber internet as part of the Government of Ontario's Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program (AHSIP).

Broadband Deployment Plan

CommScope has signed a multi-year agreement with Xplore to design and implement fiber internet rollout in rural communities through CommScope Professional Services, in addition to working closely with Xplore to source networking solutions.

Commenting on the development, Xplore said, "This project with CommScope enables us to build an incredible and essential network for rural Ontario. Through collaboration with businesses and workers, we are laying the groundwork for local customers to access and enjoy a dependable and high-speed broadband experience."

Impact on Rural Communities

"This project is proof of our global charter to bring broadband to new communities, as we support our local distributors and local economies in the places where we do business. Together, we're bringing the future of broadband to more people in more places," CommScope said.

With the deployment of fiber, residents and business users of Xplore in rural communities across eastern, central, and southwestern Ontario will be able to enjoy gigabit-speed streaming and downloads, the official release said.

