Faroese Telecom Launches 5G Network Across Faroe Islands

The launch of the 5G network providing 100 percent population coverage enables access to fast, low-latency connectivity for everyone, the official release said.

Highlights

  • Faroese Telecom and Ericsson partner to bring 5G to all 18 islands.
  • Enhanced services include Fixed Wireless Access and Voice over LTE.
  • 5G opens doors for IoT and AI applications, boosting sustainability and tourism.

Faroese Telecom, the telecommunications company in the Faroe Islands, has modernised its network and launched a 5G Network, bringing high-speed connectivity to the entire population across all 18 islands in partnership with Ericsson. The launch of the 5G network providing 100 percent population coverage enables access to fast, low-latency connectivity for everyone, the official release said.

Connectivity Everywhere

Faroese Telecom provides mobile network coverage across all 18 islands of the Faroe Islands, including bridges, ferries, fishing boats venturing out to sea, and deep subsea tunnels. Therefore, the deployment of 5G required the telco to establish mobile coverage on bridges, ferries, and fishing boats up to 100 km out to sea, and even in deep subsea tunnels, Faroese Telecom said on Monday.




The company said 5G is now rolled out to all its subscribers, and additional services are also being launched, including enhanced mobile broadband through Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and significantly higher voice call quality through Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

Also Read: Faroese Telecom and Ericsson Record 6 Gbps 5G Downlink on mmWave

Commenting on the launch of 5G, Faroese Telecom said: "Today, as we usher in the era of 5G across the Faroe Islands, we celebrate more than just connectivity. We embrace digital inclusion, ensuring that every resident, from the windswept cliffs to the hidden coves, has equal access to the transformative power of technology. Our partnership with Ericsson has transcended mere infrastructure; it's about bridging gaps, both geographical and digital."

Transforming Industries with IoT and AI

The telco explained that the possibility to leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies has the potential to boost sustainability and tourism efforts in the Faroe Islands, as well as transform industries and operations, including the fisheries and aquaculture industry.

Faroese Telecom's 5G Network

Faroese Telecom's 5G Network now runs on a modernised Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G network, which includes 5G RAN products and Massive MIMO Radio systems from Ericsson. As reported by TelecomTalk in March 2023, this launch follows achieving live network speed results hitting download peak speeds of up to 6 Gbps using the 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum.

