CommScope Announces Increase in Fiber Optic Cable Production

CommScope, a multinational network connectivity solutions company, announced that it is expanding fiber optic cable production to accelerate broadband rollout across the US, connecting more communities and underserved areas. We are already seeing many broadband service providers expanding fibre networks in the US, and to cater to the demand, CommScope is also increasing fiber optic cable production.

Broadband for Everyone

CommScope announced a USD 47 million investment to demonstrate its commitment to a once-in-a-generation infrastructure moment. The increase in fiber-optic cable production is a step towards the 'Broadband for Everyone' program. The company will produce more cost-effective and easier-to-deploy fiber-optic cable, simultaneously adding new jobs and strengthening the supply chain in America.

CommScope has highlighted a few benefits of the expansion of US fiber optic cable production, which include the following:

Accelerate broadband deployment to underserved communities by ramping up fiber-optic cable production. The HeliARC lines will enable fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments for up to 500,000 households annually. Create over 250 new job opportunities in the next five years, with 90% of them not requiring a college degree. Strengthen the US supply chain by supporting the White House's "Made in America" initiative. Unveil a new HeliARC fiber optic cable that caters to the specific needs of rural deployments. Invest USD 47 million in US CapEx to expand fiber optic cable production, focusing on rural applications.

According to the statement by the company, broadband access enables households to engage in essential activities such as telehealth appointments, education, and job opportunities. Moreover, it facilitates access to the digital economy, empowering people to perform routine tasks like online bill payments and grocery ordering. Unfortunately, one in five US households currently lack dependable broadband connectivity.

What is HeliARC?

HeliARC is a smaller and lighter-weight cable allowing for faster installation and lower cost of deployment. Its reduced size and weight also lowers shipping costs, permitting more product to move in one shipment, making it more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Make in America

CommScope currently operates two fiber-optic cable production facilities in North Carolina in Catawba and Claremont. The production growth is partly due to an expansion of manufacturing activities at these facilities, which will now include additional production lines for the HeliARC cable series. In addition, by scaling up domestic production, CommScope is contributing to the growth of American supply chain production, yielding more products that are "Made in America".