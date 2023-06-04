Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India in terms of subscriber market share and 4G availability. Each and every customer that the telco has is a 4G user, as Jio was new entrant to market. Reliance Jio customers have several options to choose from when they are looking for a prepaid plan. While the same is also the case for Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) customers, the fact that Jio's plans are more affordable makes them a cheaper deal for most with their always cheaper promise. Today, we will be checking out Reliance Jio's prepaid plan, which comes with the longest validity.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan with Longest Validity

Reliance Jio has a Rs 2999 prepaid plan in its portfolio. This is a plan that will not suit everyone, but for long-term validity prepaid plan seekers, this is a great option. The Rs 2999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Not just that, but there is also a bonus validity of 23 days added on top of the 365 days. This means that the customer receives a total of 388 days of service validity with this prepaid plan which further means that the daily cost of using this plan is Rs 7.72. Jio keeps refreshing this plan every now and then with some or other benefits.

With the Rs 2999 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio, customers also get the benefit of unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The total amount of data that the customer will get with this plan is 912.5GB. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data in a given day, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Note that this plan comes with 75GB of extra data. Jio also offers customers subscriptions to the following platforms at no additional cost - JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

The Rs 2999 prepaid plan isn't the only long-term validity prepaid option from Reliance Jio. There are more plans from Jio and other telecom operators that you can look at before committing to one of the options.