Films to Stream on Zee5, Disney Plus Hotstar in the First Week of June

June has arrived, and the world of entertainment is set to enthral audiences with a thrilling lineup of films on OTT platforms. The magic of the big screen will be brought right into our living rooms as we embark on a cinematic journey in the first week of June. These OTT films, debuting in the first week of June, promise to captivate audiences and keep them on the edge of their seats. So gather your popcorn and get ready to be amused as we examine the thrilling films that appear on your screens as recents.

The first week of June saw the release of these four films on OTT:

Sulaikha Manzil

Sulaikha Manzil explores the pre-marriage emotions of couples as they delve into the world of marriage. Haala Parveen and Ameen are portrayed by Anarkali Maikar and Lukman Avaran, respectively. This movie provides insight into Muslim marriages in Kerala's picturesque Malabar region and gives an overview of their distinctive traditions and practices.

Release Date: 30th May 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Vishwak

The lead actors of Venu Mulkala's film Vishwak are Ajay Kumar Kathurvar and Dimple. Young graduate Vishwak (Ajay Kathuvur), who is driven to achieve success, wants to do so on his own terms. Vishwak is eager to launch a business and relocate to his village, despite his father's urging to pursue a better life in the USA. He sets out on the search for an investor with a business powered by creative ideas. However, the investors pressure him to take his ideas global. As the plot develops, Vishwak eventually comes to terms with his perception that NRIs are a major cause of the nation's underdevelopment. He issues a public call to action for all NRIs to return to India. As NRIs respond to his statement and Vishwak's future hangs in the balance, the story unfolds.

Release Date: 2nd June 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

Hatyapuri

The crime novel of the same name by Satyajit Ray served as the inspiration for the film Hatyapuri. Feluda, Topshe, and Lalmohan Babu encounter a string of mysterious occurrences involving a missing manuscript and a missing secretary while in Puri. They continue digging and eventually discover the secretary's lifeless body in a nearby residence. In an effort to uncover the truth, Feluda devises a strategy to catch the criminals, smuggler Bilas Majumdar and his sidekick Laxman Bhattacharya. Through shrewd deductions, Feluda uncovers Sen's close call with the smuggler after finding Sen's manuscript.

Release Date: 2nd June 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

Ghar Banduk Biryani

The fictional Kolagad district of Maharashtra serves as the backdrop for the Marathi film Ghar Banduk Biryani, which explores themes of ambition, struggle, repression, and love. Pallam, the commander of a squad of Maoists acting as dacoits, engages in conflict with Raya, a fearless police officer played by Nagraj Manjule. The narrative delves into Pallam's grief for his deceased sweetheart, known for her delicious biryani, which leads to Raju's kidnapping. The movie questions the rebels' financial stability and their motivations for rebellion while traversing between comedy, seriousness, romance, and political commentary.

Release Date: 2nd June 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5