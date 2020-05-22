Poco M2 Pro Might Come Out as Rebranded Version of Redmi 10X 4G

Xiaomi has been on the move despite the ongoing crisis in the world. It has launched two of its premium product series, the Redmi Note 9 and Mi 10 in India recently. Now it is coming out with yet another series, but in the Chinese market. The new Redmi 10X series is assumed to be a budget smartphone series and will be sitting above the Redmi Note 9 series. Poco M2 Pro, which earlier got listed online can be the rebranded version of the Redmi 10X 4G. This is not surprising as in the past, Poco has launched devices which were the rebranded versions of Redmi devices.

Poco M2 Pro Can be Redmi 10X 4G

If you look at the past, Poco launched the F2 Pro in India which was the rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro and X2 which is the rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G. Xiaomi stated its interest in only launching 5G devices for the market of China. But now the smartphone manufacturer is also launching a 4G variant of its new device Redmi 10X 4G. It is interesting to note that the Redmi K30 series also had 4G devices which were later launched by Poco as their new devices. So there is a strong possibility that the new Redmi 10X 4G can be relaunched by Poco as Poco M2 Pro. However, this news is not yet confirmed so take this news with a pinch of salt.

In addition, the Poco M2 Pro also paid its visit to Bluetooth SIG website with model number- M2003J6CI, so the launch seems to be imminent.

Redmi 10X to Run MediaTek Dimensity 820

The Redmi 10X is expected to offer a lot for very less. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. The primary camera is expected to be similar to that of Redmi Note 9 Pro and come with a 48MP lens. But for the Redmi 10X 4G variant, the company might go with the MediaTek Helio G90T. The G90T can deliver almost the same performance as of Snapdragon 730 and we have seen it earlier on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. If Poco launches the M2 Pro as the rebranded version of Redmi 10X 4G, then we can expect the price range to be around Rs 11,000. Xiaomi can focus on adding some premium features to the device such as glass body and in-screen fingerprint scanner.