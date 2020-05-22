WhatsApp for Android Beta Gets QR Code Support Feature

WhatsApp has rolled out the QR code support for Android Beta users which will easily allow them to add contacts in WhatsApp without using phone numbers. The QR code support has been earlier rolled out for iOS users. Now, Android beta users will also be able to use the feature. As per WABetainfo,WhatsApp has released the QR code support feature for Android beta testers, and currently, the feature is available through a server-side update for the 2.20.171 version. WhatsApp has revealed no official announcement date. However, WhatsApp users can expect the QR code support feature soon.

How to Discover Personal QR Code?

WhatsApp has rolled out the QR code support feature for both Android and iOS beta testers. If the user wants to discover their QR code, they have to visit the settings option. If the QR code is visible, then the update has been rolled out by WhatsApp in their accounts. In case if the QR code is not visible, then users might have to wait for some time as the feature is being rolled out slowly. If users see the QR code, they can share it with their friends and people with whom they want to get connected in WhatsApp. Users must note that phone number will also be shared along with QR code.

QR Code Can Be Revoked Unlimited Times

In case if the users have shared the QR code with the wrong person and they want to keep their phone number private, they do not have to worry as they will get the option to revoke the QR code quickly and reset the code. Also, they will get the option to revoke the QR code for an unlimited time.

QR Code Will Save Time of Users

The QR code support will save a lot of time of users. As saving phone numbers and then adding people in WhatsApp takes time, QR code support will be a quicker alternative of phone numbers and users will be able to add their loved one by just scanning the QR code which has been shared. The QR code can be scanned with the help of Scan Code tab.