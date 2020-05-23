Tata Sky Broadband Revamps its Service Plans, Introduces 300 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky Broadband on Friday revised its broadband offerings across India with the company introducing a new high speed 300 Mbps plan that is said to be available in “selected areas.” Additionally, the pan India service provider with a presence in over 20 cities hiked its existing unlimited plans by Rs 50. The Fixed GB plans of Tata Sky Broadband have also undergone a revamp with the company reducing its offerings to four tiers. Meanwhile, the company has continued its tease on the landline services with an “coming soon” tag with Tata Sky Broadband providing no specific launch date.

Tata Sky Broadband 300 Mbps Plan

The new 300 Mbps plan from Tata Sky Broadband has been priced at Rs 1900 per month. While its existing unlimited plans have a fair usage policy (FUP) of 1500GB, the new 300 Mbps plan would have an FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. The company highlighted that the speeds on the unlimited plans would reduce to 2 Mbps upon users reaching the FUP limit.

The users subscribing to the six month and annual packs would receive an 10% and 15% discount with the semi-annual pack of the 300 Mbps plan priced at Rs 9720. Further, the annual pack of the 300 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 18,360 including the 15% discount.

Tata Sky Broadband provides a free router to all plans while free installation is offered to users subscribing to either a three month, six month or the annual pack.

The existing plans of Tata Sky including the 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps are now priced at Rs 950, Rs 1050 and Rs 1150 respectively.

The users who are subscribing to the six month pack of the base 25 Mbps plan are required to pay Rs 4860 while the annual pack users are required to pay Rs 9180. Similarly, the users who are interested to subscribe to the semi annual 50 Mbps plan are required to shell out Rs 5400 while the annual pack users of the 50 Mbps plan need to set aside Rs 10,200.

Further, the semi-annual 100 Mbps plan has been priced at Rs 5940 while the annual pack of the 100 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 11,220.

Tata Sky Broadband Revises Fixed GB Plans

The Fixed GB plans of Tata Sky Broadband are reduced to four tiers including two 50 Mbps plans and two 100 Mbps plans. The base 50 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 790 per month with a data limit of 150GB while the top tiered plan is priced at Rs 1000 with 500 GB data limit. The company offers a Data Rollover option on all its Fixed GB plans which enables users to carry over the unused data to next month.

Meanwhile, the base 100 Mbps plan has been priced at Rs 950 per month with a data limit of 250 GB. Further, the top tiered 100 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 1050 per month with a data limit of 500 GB.

Similar to the unlimited plans, Tata Sky Broadband offers 10% and 15% discount on Fixed GB plans along with the free installation on three months, six months and annual plans.