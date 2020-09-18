OnePlus 8T Launch Rumoured to Happen on October 14

OnePlus 8T launch is reportedly set for October 14, according to a new report surfaced on the web. The launch date is in-line with an earlier report which hinted a September-end or early-October launch for the OnePlus 8T. At the moment, it is said that the Chinese company is only planning to launch the OnePlus 8T as a successor to the OnePlus 8. This means we may not be getting an OnePlus 8T Pro this time around. Very recently renders of the OnePlus 8T were also leaked online hinting at a slightly tweaked rear camera design and also thinner bezels on the front.

OnePlus 8T Launch on October 14: What to Expect?

The OnePlus 8T’s launch date of October 14 is reported by Mysmartprice and tipster Ishan Agarwal. Rumours about OnePlus 8T have been making round on the web for a while. Since it is a ‘T’ version of the OnePlus 8, we are not going to see any major changes to the design, at least that’s what renders are suggesting. However, to the back, we will see a revamped quad-camera module which is pretty much similar to the recently launched Realme 7 series and also the iQoo 3.

The phone is said to sport a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also rumoured to have Snapdragon 865+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and might also be the first OnePlus phone with 65W fast charging. Yes, you heard that right. OnePlus seems to be finally adding 65W fast charging tech on the OnePlus 8T. In India, we have a few phones like the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Realme X50 Pro and the recently launched Realme 7 Pro with 65W fast charging tech, so OnePlus is just joining the train this time around.

The OnePlus 8T might run Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 out of the box, but again, the company is yet to confirm this change. Are you excited for the OnePlus 8T? Let us know in the comments section below.