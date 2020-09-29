ACT Fibernet Ramps Up Broadband Plans, Offering More Data and Speed than Before

Internet service providers (ISPs) all over India have been ramping up their broadband plans to provide customers with better benefits and value. ACT Fibernet recently upgrade the benefits of broadband plans it offers to the customers in Bengaluru. The ISP is offering customers more data than it ever did. But it is not the only city ACT has upgraded its offerings for. Customers living in Delhi will also get upgraded broadband offerings from ACT. In the Delhi circle, the ISP has increased the data and speed benefits for the customers at no extra cost. More on the story ahead.

ACT Fibernet Customers Living in Delhi to Get Extra Data

ACT has ramped up the benefits of three plans it offers to the customers living in Delhi. These three plans are — ACT Remarkable, ACT Exceptional, and ACT Phenomenal. Earlier these plans came with lesser speed and lesser data.

Before the change, the ‘ACT Remarkable’ plan offered 125 Mbps speed to the customers. ‘ACT Exceptional’ plan offered 150 Mbps speed and ‘ACT Phenomenal’ plan offered 150 Mbps speed to the customers. But after the change, all of these plans are now offering 300 Mbps speed.

For the unaware, this is the first time ACT is offering 300 Mbps speed plans to the customers living in Delhi. Before this, the maximum speed ACT offered with any of its plans came with 150 Mbps only.

The ‘ACT Remarkable Plan’ offers 1,500GB data in addition to extra 1,000GB data and comes for Rs 2,999 per month. The ‘ACT Exceptional’ plan offers 2,000GB data with extra 1,000GB data and is priced at Rs 3,999. Coming to the last plan, the ‘ACT Phenomenal’ plan offers 2,500GB data and comes for Rs 4,999.

All the extra data that is offered to the customers has the same validity as of the base plan. So if the customer purchases the monthly plan, then the validity of the extra GB data will also remain the same. With all the plans, after the FUP data is consumed, the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps.