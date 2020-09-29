ACT Fibernet Ramps Up Broadband Plans, Offering More Data and Speed than Before

ACT Fibernet users living in the Delhi circle can enjoy the benefit of more speed and extra data with their broadband plans now

By September 29th, 2020 AT 7:24 PM
  • ACT Fibernet
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Internet service providers (ISPs) all over India have been ramping up their broadband plans to provide customers with better benefits and value. ACT Fibernet recently upgrade the benefits of broadband plans it offers to the customers in Bengaluru. The ISP is offering customers more data than it ever did. But it is not the only city ACT has upgraded its offerings for. Customers living in Delhi will also get upgraded broadband offerings from ACT. In the Delhi circle, the ISP has increased the data and speed benefits for the customers at no extra cost. More on the story ahead.

    ACT Fibernet Customers Living in Delhi to Get Extra Data

    ACT has ramped up the benefits of three plans it offers to the customers living in Delhi. These three plans are — ACT Remarkable, ACT Exceptional, and ACT Phenomenal. Earlier these plans came with lesser speed and lesser data.

    Before the change, the ‘ACT Remarkable’ plan offered 125 Mbps speed to the customers. ‘ACT Exceptional’ plan offered 150 Mbps speed and ‘ACT Phenomenal’ plan offered 150 Mbps speed to the customers. But after the change, all of these plans are now offering 300 Mbps speed.

    For the unaware, this is the first time ACT is offering 300 Mbps speed plans to the customers living in Delhi. Before this, the maximum speed ACT offered with any of its plans came with 150 Mbps only.

    The ‘ACT Remarkable Plan’ offers 1,500GB data in addition to extra 1,000GB data and comes for Rs 2,999 per month. The ‘ACT Exceptional’ plan offers 2,000GB data with extra 1,000GB data and is priced at Rs 3,999. Coming to the last plan, the ‘ACT Phenomenal’ plan offers 2,500GB data and comes for Rs 4,999.

    All the extra data that is offered to the customers has the same validity as of the base plan. So if the customer purchases the monthly plan, then the validity of the extra GB data will also remain the same. With all the plans, after the FUP data is consumed, the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    ACT Fibernet Ramps Up Broadband Plans, Offering More Data and Speed than Before

    Internet service providers (ISPs) all over India have been ramping up their broadband plans to provide customers with better benefits...

    module-4-img

    Hathway Believes Low End Broadband Users Might Switch to Wireless Service Providers

    Hathway Cable and Datacom said that its users on average consume 188GB per month with the company on average offering...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker With Google Assistant and 12W Speaker Launched at Rs 3,999

    At the Smarter Living 2020 event, Xiaomi announced a slew of products and the new ones include Mi Smart Speaker...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Offering Best Gaming Experience in India Followed by Vi: OpenSignal

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Introduces 200 Mbps Broadband Plan, Revises 300 Mbps Plan Price

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky to Revise EPG Numbers of Over 20 Bengali Channels

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Complete Specs Leaked Online Ahead of Launch