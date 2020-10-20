Nokia 215, Nokia 225 Unveiled in India, 4G Experience at Affordable Price



HMD Global on Tuesday unveiled two new “affordable” feature phones namely Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 in the Indian market. The company said that the new devices support 4G connectivity delivering “extra clear call quality” on Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) network. Further, the Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 also said to support multiplayer gaming and “easy social media browsing.” The company said that the devices deliver “long-lasting battery” and that the users can have “entertainment on the go with games and an FM radio.”

HMD Global Unveils Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 “Affordable” 4G Smartphones

The Nokia 215 is said to include the classic Snake game along with other “try-and-buy” games like Crossy Road. The company highlighted that the Nokia 215 is designed to “survive daily bumps and knocks” and that it has “responsive soft-touch keymat” for easy navigation on the device. The Nokia 215 features a 1150mAh removable battery with the company promising up to 24 days standby time.

“By bringing 4G to the Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 without compromising the accessible price point, we take another step towards our mission of providing low-cost access to global connectivity to those who need it the most – the billions of people who remain unconnected,” Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HMD Global, said in the release.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 225 also said to pack in a 1150mAh battery with the company promising a similar standby time as the Nokia 215. Further, the Nokia 225 also features a 0.3MP camera in the rear enabling users to “explore the world with its camera.”

“To strengthen our commitment to India further, we are excited to bring to our consumers Nokia 215 and Nokia 225, which are an amalgamation of affordability, 4G connectivity and modern essentials,” Sanmeet Singh, vice president, HMD Global, said in the release. “With this, we ensure that our consumers can enjoy extra clear call quality in VoLTE networks, easy social media browsing and multiplayer gaming.”

Nokia 215 and Nokia 225: Pricing and Availability

The Nokia 215 is said to be available in two colour options including Cyan Green and Black with the device carrying a price tag of Rs 2949. The company said that the Nokia 215 will be available online on Nokia web portal from October 23, 2020 and across “top retail outlets” from November 6, 2020.

Further, the Nokia 225 will be available in three colours including Classic Blue, Metallic Sand and Black with the device carrying a price tag of Rs 3499. The company said that the Nokia 225 will be available on Flipkart from October 23, 2020 and across ‘top retail outlets” from November 6, 2020.